When two best friends started brewing the world's oldest alcoholic drink in Pune

Mead, a gluten-free honey-flavoured alcoholic beverage, seems to be catching on in India. Moonshine Meadery, the Pune-based startup dreamt up by Nitin Vishwas and Rohan Rehani, has clocked cumulative mead sales of approximately Rs 30 crore. The product's price point is smack where the slightly premium beer pricing starts.

It all started when Nitin Vishwas read about London's first meadery in an in-flight magazine. He took a couple of pictures and sent it to his best buddy Rohan Rehani. And the idea of Moonshine Meadery took root.

Mead is the oldest alcohol known to mankind. It is not so well known in India, though it is fast catching on.