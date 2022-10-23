When in Manipur, you must try these top five 5 iconic dishes

By Sanhita Baruah

Manipur, a state in North Eastern India, has been showered with a bountiful blessing from Mother Nature. Her favour has made Manipur a beautiful place to visit. Unfortunately, this is not the time to let yourself get swept away by Manipur's numerous scenic wonders. Without further ado, let us introduce today's topic: Manipur's astonishingly uncomplicated and flavourful culinary tradition!

Manipuri cuisine is a must-try because of its use of fresh and organic ingredients, fine herbs, spices, and very little oil to create meals that are wholesome, nutritious, and mouth-watering. Manipuri cuisine has abundant rice, a wide variety of veggies, and several fish dishes. If you prefer things on the spicier side, you're going to love Manipuri cuisine since chillies are utilized liberally. Manipur also offers something sweet for those with a sweet tooth.

Alu Kangmet

For many in our nation, the potato is the go-to vegetable. It's no secret that mashed potatoes in each state have their own unique twist. This also applies to Manipur. Alu kangment is the Manipuri term for mashed potatoes. The preparation is straightforward: the potato is boiled, mashed, and then combined with various seasonings. To make their mashed potatoes, people in Manipur add salt, mustard oil, and a lot of chili peppers. This is healthy fare, and it tastes as good as it is to make!

Chagem Pomba

Manipuris have a strong preference for curries, therefore we will have to provide more curry options. This time, though, we have soybeans, and they're fermented instead of fish. Locally known as hawaijar and chagem, fermented soybeans, rice, and spices are cooked together in a large pot until the mixture becomes a thick curry. The Firoi and Ushop celebration in Manipur is when you'll see this meal being cooked up in massive quantities.

Singju

Here's another salad recipe for the health-conscious crowd. Singju leaves, cabbage, onions, tomatoes, lotus stems, raw papaya, and banana flowers are all used in the preparation. Diced veggies are combined with roasted chickpea flour, chilli powder, sesame seeds, perilla seed powder, and other seasonings. A moment later, your singju will be completed. The complexity of flavour and the satisfying crunch belie the dish's ease of preparation.

Chamthong

There are a lot of veggies in this recipe, so they are the focus. Basically, a wide variety of fresh, in-season veggies! Vegetables are cut and cooked in water flavoured with spices including cloves, ginger, and maroi (a native plant). The final product is a savoury vegetable stew that goes well with Manipur's main cuisine, rice, and fish. You need to eat it hot to get the full flavour.

Chak-hao Kheer

Finally, something sweet for the sweet tooths among you! You may recognize the name since it is a common one. Kheer, also known as payesh or payasam, is a popular Indian dessert. This is a meal for which many different states have their own unique recipe. Typically, it is made using rice, milk, sugar (or jaggery), and dried fruits. The gorgeous purple colour of Manipur's speciality dish, chak-hao kheer, is what sets it apart from similar dishes created with the same components. A bowl of delectable kheer is the perfect way to round up our Manipuri feast.

Which of these well-known Manipuri dishes are you most looking forward to trying? Try it out, whatever it may be. Moreover, while in Manipur, you should sample as many local foods as possible. You can count on a tasty trip!