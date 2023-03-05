What to eat in Sri Lanka: A guide to the best street food and drinks

Sri Lanka is unique in a number of ways. The street food and drink culture of the island nation is an integral part of its culinary heritage. From the spicy Kottu Roti to the refreshing King Coconut Water, there's something for everyone to savor. Read on for more... The next time you're in Sri Lanka, be sure to try out these culinary delights and quench your thirst with the beverages on sale.

Sri Lanka, the island nation located off the southern coast of India, is renowned for its exotic cuisine. The country's diverse cultural heritage, including influences from Indian, Dutch, Portuguese, and British cuisines, has contributed to the development of a unique food culture that is a delight to explore. In this guide, we'll take you on a culinary journey to explore some of the best street food and drinks that Sri Lanka has to offer.

Street Food Delights

Kottu Roti

Kottu Roti is a popular street food that is a staple of Sri Lankan cuisine. It is made by finely chopping roti bread, vegetables, eggs, and meat, which is then cooked on a hot griddle with a variety of spices. The result is a delicious and filling meal that is both spicy and satisfying.

Hoppers

Hoppers are a traditional Sri Lankan dish that is made from a fermented batter of rice flour, coconut milk, and palm toddy. The batter is poured into a small bowl-shaped pan and cooked over a fire, resulting in a crispy and fluffy pancake. Hoppers are usually served with a variety of curries and sambols, making it a complete meal.

Samosas

Samosas are a common street food in Sri Lanka, and they are similar to the Indian version. They are triangular-shaped pastries that are filled with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. Samosas are usually deep-fried, giving them a crispy texture that complements the spicy filling.

Drinks to Quench Your Thirst

King Coconut Water

King coconut water is a refreshing drink that is made from the juice of young green coconuts. The water is naturally sweet and is an excellent thirst quencher on a hot day. You can find vendors selling king coconut water on almost every street corner in Sri Lanka.

Faluda

Faluda is a sweet and creamy drink that is made from a combination of vermicelli, milk, rose syrup, and basil seeds. The drink is typically served cold and is a popular dessert beverage in Sri Lanka.

Ginger Beer

Ginger beer is a carbonated drink that is made by fermenting ginger, sugar, and water. It is a popular drink in Sri Lanka, particularly during hot weather, as it is both refreshing and spicy.

In conclusion, Sri Lanka's street food and drink culture is an integral part of its culinary heritage. From the spicy Kottu Roti to the refreshing King Coconut Water, there's something for everyone to savor in Sri Lanka's street food scene. So the next time you're in Sri Lanka, be sure to try out these culinary delights and quench your thirst with its unique beverages.