Watch: G20 summit delegates to be served food in silverware, gold-plated utensils

India is all set to host a grand G20 Summit i n New Delhi on September 9 and 10 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The national capital will see world leaders and heads of international organisations taking part in the global event. Now, it has been revealed that delegates attending the G20 Summit will be served food in intricately carved bespoke silverware and gold-plated utensils.

The silverware will feature elegant motifs inspired by India’s cultural heritage. Most of the utensils will have either a steel or brass base or a mix of both with a silver coating. Some items, which will be used for serving welcome drinks, will have gold plating.

A video of the utensils to be used by the delegates has been shared by the news agency ANI. The footage shows the different types of silverware that will be used in the official luncheons and dinners of the summit.

Iris Jaipur, a metalware firm, told PTI that it had received orders from several luxury hotels for custom-made silverware and tableware to be used by foreign guests who were staying at the locations.

Laksh Pabuwal, the proprietor of the Jaipur-based metalware firm, said that 15,000 silverware items were crafted by 200 artisans for the G20 Summit. It took a total of 50,000 hours to complete the products.

“The tableware and silverware depict the glorious cultural heritage of India, motifs of flowers, peacocks, and our national animal grace the plates, and other items. And, the silverware will dazzle the Heads of State with their cultural sparkle, and they will see it and exclaim wow,” Pabuwal told PTI.

The owner’s father Rajesh Pabuwal said that the silverware was made and designed in India itself. Craftsmen from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other regions worked on the project. The wares signify an effort to promote the ‘Make In India’ scheme launched by the Narendra Modi government.

The 18th G20 Summit will see leaders like US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance.