'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
Vegetarian Ramadan Recipes: A collection of hearty and satisfying vegetarian and vegan dishes

Vegetarian Ramadan Recipes: A collection of hearty and satisfying vegetarian and vegan dishes

Vegetarian Ramadan Recipes: A collection of hearty and satisfying vegetarian and vegan dishes
By Sanhita Baruah  Mar 21, 2023 2:59:23 PM IST (Updated)

Ramadan is a month of fasting and reflection for Muslims around the world, and many people choose to break their fast with a nutritious and hearty meal. While meat dishes are popular during this time, there are also plenty of delicious vegetarian and vegan options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a satisfying main course or a tasty side dish, here are some vegetarian Ramadan recipes to try.

Appetizers
1. Hummus and Pita Bread
Hummus is a popular Middle Eastern dip made from chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. It is typically served with pita bread or fresh vegetables for dipping. This protein-packed dip is a great way to start your iftar meal.
2. Baba Ghanoush
Baba ghanoush is another Middle Eastern dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice. It has a smoky flavor and is typically served with pita bread or fresh vegetables. This creamy dip is a great way to add some variety to your iftar spread.
Main Courses
1. Lentil and Spinach Curry (India)
This flavorful curry is made with lentils, spinach, and a blend of spices that includes cumin, coriander, and turmeric. It's a hearty and satisfying dish that can be served with rice or naan bread.
2. Stuffed Grape Leaves (Middle East)
Stuffed grape leaves, also known as dolmas, are a popular appetizer or main course in Middle Eastern cuisine. They are typically filled with a mixture of rice, herbs, and sometimes nuts or raisins, and then rolled up and simmered in a flavorful broth.
Also read:
One-pot Ramadan meals | A list of simple and comforting one-pot meals for you
3. Vegetarian Tagine (North Africa)
Tagine is a traditional North African dish that is typically made with meat, but this vegetarian version is just as satisfying. It's made with chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and a variety of spices, including cumin, paprika, and cinnamon. Serve it with couscous for a complete meal.
Side Dishes
1. Fattoush Salad (Lebanon)
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad that is made with fresh vegetables, herbs, and pita chips. It's dressed with a tangy and flavorful dressing made with lemon juice, olive oil, and sumac.
2. Muhammara (Syria)
Muhammara is a roasted red pepper and walnut dip that is popular in Syria and other parts of the Middle East. It's savory and slightly spicy, and it's perfect for dipping pita bread or vegetables.
3. Biryani (India)
Biryani is a rice dish that is popular in India and other parts of South Asia. This vegetarian version is made with vegetables, spices, and fragrance! This is pretty famous in India, especially in Hyderabad. Biryani is not just food, it is an emotion. Veg biryani is a specialty, and number of recipes revolving the essence are created. Be it panner biryani, potato biryani, or more, a pan-Indian favorite, this dish is a must-have during any festival in India!
Also read: Fasting during Ramadan | Understanding the spiritual and health benefits of the holy practice
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 2:52 PM IST
    X