Vegan fast food chain Odd Burger to open flagship store in Mumbai by end-2023

Odd Burger Corporation has released a statement saying that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Earthlings Canada Inc to open 145 locations in India and five locations in Singapore over the next 10 years. The London, Canada headquartered company plans on opening a corporate flagship location in Mumbai, India by end 2023, which will serve as a model store for the territory.

"The growth opportunity in the Indian market is significant," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "It is estimated that there are 574 million people that follow a meat-free diet in India, with 126 million of those adhering to a vegan diet. The local connections and know-how gained through our partnership with the Developer group will help us service this large and growing market."

"We expect there to be tremendous excitement when we launch Odd Burger in the Indian market," says Utsang Desai. "The market is craving an industry-leading brand like Odd Burger to provide a vision for a sustainable future and to make plant-based eating more accessible."

Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales.

The burger chain said Friday the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. Burger King also plans to spend $30 million upgrading its app to offer smoother ordering and personalized deals.

The moves come after several years of disappointing sales at Burger King’s 7,058 U.S. stores. In 2019, Burger King's same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — rose less than 2 percent. By comparison, market leader McDonald’s U.S. same-store sales were up 5 percent.

Burger King’s U.S. sales plunged during the pandemic, then recovered in 2021, rising 5%. But that was still slower growth than McDonald’s, which saw U.S. same-store sales jump 14% in 2021.

Wendy’s overtook Burger King as the No. 2 U.S. fast food chain by sales in 2020 and retained that spot in 2021, according to Technomic, a consulting company.

Restaurant Brands International, the Toronto-based company that owns Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, tapped Tom Curtis to lead the turnaround effort last summer.

Curtis, a longtime franchisee and operations executive at Domino’s, joined Restaurant Brands in 2021 and now serves as Burger King’s North America president. Curtis said he spent the last year visiting many of the chain’s 400 franchisees in the U.S. and Canada and asking them what they wanted the revamp to look like.

Curtis said updates will depend on each store’s needs, from upgraded digital ordering or menu boards to better kitchen equipment. Around 800 stores will see more significant remodels; some might be moved to accommodate two lanes of drive-thru, for example, while others might need refreshed interiors.

(With inputs from Reuters)