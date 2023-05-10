English
Vegan fast food chain Odd Burger to open flagship store in Mumbai by end-2023

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 10, 2023 6:09:37 PM IST (Updated)

Odd Burger Corporation has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Earthlings Canada Inc to open 145 locations in India and five locations in Singapore over the next 10 years. It's flagship store will open in Mumbai, by end 2023.

Odd Burger Corporation has released a statement saying that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Earthlings Canada Inc to open 145 locations in India and five locations in Singapore over the next 10 years. The London, Canada headquartered company plans on opening a corporate flagship location in Mumbai, India by end 2023, which will serve as a model store for the territory.

"The growth opportunity in the Indian market is significant," says James McInnes, CEO and Co-Founder of Odd Burger. "It is estimated that there are 574 million people that follow a meat-free diet in India, with 126 million of those adhering to a vegan diet. The local connections and know-how gained through our partnership with the Developer group will help us service this large and growing market."
"We expect there to be tremendous excitement when we launch Odd Burger in the Indian market," says Utsang Desai. "The market is craving an industry-leading brand like Odd Burger to provide a vision for a sustainable future and to make plant-based eating more accessible."
X