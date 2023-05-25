Unveiling Kerala's coffee culture and the best places to visit for a strong cuppa

Here's a indepth guide to understanding Kerala's coffee culture, the best places to have a strong cuppa coffee and what makes Kerala coffee so special.

Kerala, the land of backwaters and lush greenery, is not only known for its captivating natural beauty, but is popular for its rich coffee culture too. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes and rolling hills, Kerala boasts some of the finest coffee plantations in India. If you're a coffee lover looking to embark on a flavourful journey, then Kerala is one place you should visit. In this article, we'll explore the enchanting world of Kerala's coffee plantations, the unique harvest procedure, and some of the best coffee places that should be on every coffee enthusiast's radar.

Where are the best coffee plantations in Kerala

Kerala's coffee plantations are spread across the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is known for its biodiversity. Coffee plants thrive in the cool and misty climate of the hilly regions, making Kerala an ideal destination for coffee cultivation. The major coffee-growing districts in Kerala are Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram.

The coffee plantations in Kerala primarily cultivate two main types of coffee beans: Arabica and Robusta. Arabica beans are known for their delicate flavour profile, while Robusta beans offer a stronger and more robust taste. The coffee plants are meticulously nurtured, and the beans undergo a careful harvesting process.

During the harvest season, which usually takes place between November and February, ripe coffee cherries are handpicked by skilled workers. This labour-intensive process ensures that only the ripest cherries are harvested, resulting in high-quality coffee beans. The cherries are then processed to extract the beans, which are later dried and sorted before being ready for roasting.

Different types of coffee preferred in Kerala

Kerala's coffee culture is vibrant and diverse, offering a range of coffee preparations to satisfy every palate. Here are some of the most popular types of coffee preferred by the locals and visitors alike:

1. Traditional Filter Coffee

Filter coffee, also known as "Kaapi", is an all-time favorite in Kerala. Prepared using a traditional metal coffee filter called a "davara," this aromatic beverage is made by pouring hot water over freshly ground coffee powder and allowing it to drip into a container. It is then mixed with hot milk and served with a frothy layer on top.

2. Espresso and cappuccino

With the rise of specialty coffee culture, espresso-based drinks have gained popularity in Kerala. You can find espresso shots, cappuccinos, and lattes served in various cafes and coffee houses across the state. These beverages are made using an espresso machine, which extracts a concentrated and bold flavor from finely ground coffee beans.

Also read: A visit to the Serai Coffee Plantation

3. Spiced coffee (Kaapi Nirvana)

For a unique and exotic coffee experience, Kerala offers "Kaapi Nirvana." It is a spiced coffee prepared by adding a blend of spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves to the coffee grounds before brewing. The result is a fragrant and invigorating cup of coffee that will awaken your senses.

Best places to enjoy coffee in Kerala

Now that we've explored the coffee plantation procedures and the different types of coffee in Kerala let's dive into some of the best coffee places that promise an unforgettable experience for coffee lovers:

1. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Wayanad

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is a renowned specialty coffee roaster with a branch in Wayanad. They source their coffee beans directly from sustainable plantations and roast them meticulously to bring out their unique flavors. This cozy cafe offers a serene ambiance where you can sip on expertly brewed coffee while enjoying the scenic beauty of Wayanad.

2. The Indian Coffee House, Munnar

The Indian Coffee House is a historic landmark in Munnar, known for its nostalgic charm and delicious coffee. Established in the 1950s, this iconic coffee house has been a favorite haunt for locals and tourists alike. Situated amidst the tea gardens, it offers a delightful blend of traditional filter coffee and breathtaking views.

3. Kashi Art Cafe, Fort Kochi

Kashi Art Cafe is not only a haven for art enthusiasts but also a paradise for coffee connoisseurs. Located in the vibrant streets of Fort Kochi, this eclectic cafe serves a range of specialty coffees along with delectable homemade cakes. The cozy courtyard and the artistic ambiance make it a perfect spot to unwind with a cup of coffee.