Unravelling the different types of mangoes in India: Throw back to our amazing childhood

Mangoes are an integral part of Indian culture and identity. Whether you are a fan of the sweet and juicy Alphonso or the tangy and flavorful Totapuri, there is a varierty of mangoes to satiate every every tastebud in India.

India is a country renowned for its diversity, culture, and mouth-watering cuisine. Among the various fruits that India boasts of, mangoes grab the spotlight. Known as the king of fruits, mangoes are an integral part of Indian homes. The country is home to over 1000 varieties of mangoes, each with its unique taste, texture, and flavour. From Alphonso to Kesari, every variety has its distinctive taste and is grown in different parts of the country. Today we take you on a journey to explore the different types of mangoes in India, their history, and how they are consumed in different parts of the country. Get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane and discover the rich diversity of mangoes in India.

The history of mangoes in India

Mangoes have been a part of Indian culture and cuisine for centuries. Its origin in India can be traced back to over 4,000 years ago. The fruit was first mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures as the "food of the gods" and was believed to have healing properties. Over time, mangoes became popular in other parts of the world and are now grown in various tropical regions.

India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, accounting for more than half of the global production. The country boasts of over 1,000 different varieties of mangoes, each with its unique taste, texture, and aroma. Mangoes are an integral part of Indian festivals, and many consider it a symbol of love and friendship. The fruit has also found its way into Indian art, literature, and even movies, making it an enduring symbol of Indian culture.

In this blog post, we will take a trip down memory lane and explore the different types of mangoes grown in India, their history, and significance in Indian culture. Get ready to savor the sweet and juicy taste of mangoes as we delve into their fascinating history.

The most popular types of mangoes in India and their characteristics

Alphonso: The King of Mangoes

When it comes to mangoes in India, the one variety that stands out from the rest is the Alphonso. Known as the "King of Mangoes," Alphonso is a highly sought-after variety that is grown primarily in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Its popularity is so widespread that it even has its own festival in the state, where people come from all over the country to taste and celebrate this delicious fruit.

The Alphonso mango is best known for its unique taste, which is a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity. Its flesh is juicy and highly aromatic, with a creamy texture that melts in your mouth. The skin of the Alphonso mango is bright yellow with a tinge of red, and it has a thin, fragile skin that is easy to peel.

The Alphonso mango is not just popular in India, but it is also highly sought after in other parts of the world. It is exported to countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, where it is considered a luxury fruit. In fact, the Alphonso mango was even featured in an episode of the popular British TV show, Masterchef.

However, the Alphonso mango does have a short season, making it all the more precious. It is typically available from March to June, and during this time, you'll find people stocking up on boxes of this delicious fruit to savor throughout the year. Whether you eat it as is or use it to make a variety of different dishes, there's no denying that the Alphonso mango is truly the king of mangoes in India.

Kesar: The Queen of Mangoes

Kesar mangoes are considered the queen of mangoes in India, and for good reason. This variety of mango has a unique golden color, a strong aroma, and a rich, sweet taste that is hard to resist. The flesh is firm and fibreless, making it a popular choice for making juices, jams, and other desserts.

Kesar mangoes are grown mainly in Gujarat, a state in western India, and are harvested between June and July. They are known for their high nutritional value, being rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and antioxidants. This makes them not only delicious but also a healthy addition to your diet.

The name "Kesar" comes from the Gujarati word for saffron, which is a spice that is also known for its bright golden color. The color and aroma of Kesar mangoes are similar to that of saffron, which is how this variety got its name.

Kesar mangoes have a special place in the hearts of many Indians, as they are often associated with the festival of Holi, which celebrates the arrival of spring. In Gujarat, it is a tradition to exchange Kesar mangoes with friends and family during this festival, as a symbol of love and friendship.

If you ever get a chance to taste Kesar mangoes, don't miss it. They truly are the queen of mangoes and will leave you craving for more.

Langra: The Prince of Mangoes

Langra is a variety of mango that is widely known for its sweet and juicy taste. It is believed to have originated in the Varanasi region of Uttar Pradesh, India, and is one of the most popular varieties of mangoes found in the northern part of the country.

The name Langra is derived from the Hindi word 'Langda' which means lame. It is said that the mango got its name because it was first grown by a lame farmer in Varanasi. Despite its name, the Langra mango is anything but lame. It is considered to be the 'Prince of Mangoes' and has a unique flavor that makes it stand out from other varieties.

The Langra mango is medium-sized and has an oval shape. Its skin is bright green with a tinge of yellow and has small white dots on it. The fruit is fiberless and has a soft, juicy pulp that is yellow-orange in color. When ripe, the Langra mango has a sweet and tangy flavor with a distinct aroma that fills the room.

The Langra mango is typically harvested in June and July and is enjoyed fresh or used in a variety of dishes such as salads, chutneys, and desserts. It is also used to make mango juice, smoothies, and other beverages.

If you ever get a chance to visit India during mango season, be sure to try the Langra mango. Its unique flavor and aroma will leave you wanting more and it will definitely be an experience to remember.

Dasheri: The sweetheart of Mangoes

Dasheri is a variety of mango that has been ruling the Indian mango market for over 200 years. This mango is named after a village in Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh where it was first grown. It has a unique taste, texture, and aroma that people have been falling in love with for centuries.

The fruit is sweet, juicy, and fiberless, with a delicate skin that is easy to peel. Dasheri mangoes have a unique fragrance that fills the air around them. They are medium-sized, weighing between 250 and 350 grams and have an oblong shape with a pointed tip.

Dasheri mangoes have won the hearts of many, and it is considered to be one of the finest mangoes in India. It is no wonder that it is also known as the "Sweetheart of Mangoes."

Totapuri: The raw mango

Totapuri mango, also known as the raw mango, is one of the most beloved types of mangoes in India. It is known for its distinctive shape, which resembles a parrot's beak, and is usually larger than most other mango varieties. The Totapuri mango is grown mainly in the southern parts of India, particularly in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The raw mango is usually harvested early in the season, while it is still green and sour. It is then used in a variety of ways, from pickles to chutneys and curries. One of the most popular uses of the Totapuri mango is in the preparation of the famous "aam panna", a refreshing summer drink made with raw mango pulp, sugar, and spices.

Despite its sour taste, the Totapuri mango is highly nutritious and packed with vitamins and minerals. One medium-sized Totapuri mango contains about 135 calories and is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and dietary fiber.

Whether eaten raw or cooked, the Totapuri mango is a true delight for the taste buds and a staple in Indian cuisine. Its unique flavor and versatility make it a must-try for anyone visiting India or looking to explore the country's rich culinary traditions.

Neelam: The Late Season Mango

Neelam is a late-season mango, ripening towards the end of the mango season. It is one of the most popular varieties of mangoes in southern India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The fruit is small to medium in size, with an oval shape and a smooth, greenish-yellow skin that turns golden-yellow as it ripens. The pulp is orange-yellow, juicy, and fiberless, with a sweet, aromatic flavor that is slightly tangy. It has a small stone in the center, which is easy to remove.

One of the unique characteristics of Neelam mangoes is that they can be stored for a longer period of time compared to other varieties of mangoes. This makes them a preferred choice for export and transportation to other parts of the country and the world.