Unravelling the different types of mangoes in India: Throw back to our amazing childhood

India is a country renowned for its diversity, culture, and mouth-watering cuisine. Among the various fruits that India boasts of, mangoes grab the spotlight. Known as the king of fruits, mangoes are an integral part of Indian homes. The country is home to over 1000 varieties of mangoes, each with its unique taste, texture, and flavour. From Alphonso to Kesari, every variety has its distinctive taste and is grown in different parts of the country. Today we take you on a journey to explore the different types of mangoes in India, their history, and how they are consumed in different parts of the country. Get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane and discover the rich diversity of mangoes in India.

The history of mangoes in India

Mangoes have been a part of Indian culture and cuisine for centuries. Its origin in India can be traced back to over 4,000 years ago. The fruit was first mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures as the "food of the gods" and was believed to have healing properties. Over time, mangoes became popular in other parts of the world and are now grown in various tropical regions.

India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, accounting for more than half of the global production. The country boasts of over 1,000 different varieties of mangoes, each with its unique taste, texture, and aroma. Mangoes are an integral part of Indian festivals, and many consider it a symbol of love and friendship. The fruit has also found its way into Indian art, literature, and even movies, making it an enduring symbol of Indian culture.