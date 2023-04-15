English
Travel-friendly recipes for healthy summer eating on the go

By Sanhita Baruah  Apr 15, 2023 3:00:17 PM IST (Published)

These recipes can be enjoyed while on the go during your summer travel. These options are easy to pack and will not take up much space, making them perfect for camping trips, road trips and outdoor adventures.

Summer is the perfect time for travel, but at times it can get difficult to eat healthy and stay on track with your diet while on the go. Whether you're going on a road trip, camping, or just spending time outdoors, having healthy and tasty food options is essential. CNBC-TV18 has compiled a list of recipes that are easy to make and pack for summer time travel.

Breakfast
Homemade Granola
Homemade granola is a healthy and delicious breakfast option that is easy to pack and take on the go. You can make a large batch ahead of time and store it in an airtight container. Here's a simple recipe:
Ingredients:
  • 3 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup chopped nuts (such as almonds or pecans)
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
    • Instructions:
    • Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
    • In a large bowl, combine oats, nuts, and coconut flakes.
    • In a small saucepan, heat honey and coconut oil over medium heat until melted.
    • Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract.
    • Pour honey mixture over oat mixture and stir until well coated.
    • Spread mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet.
    • Bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown.
    • Let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
      • Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
      Fruit and yogurt parfaits are a refreshing and healthy breakfast option that can be packed in a travel-friendly container. Here's a simple recipe:
      Ingredients:
      • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
      • 1 tbsp honey
      • 1 cup mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)
      • 1/4 cup granola
        • Instructions:
        • In a small bowl, stir together yogurt and honey.
        • Layer yogurt mixture, berries, and granola in a travel-friendly container.
        • Store in a cooler until ready to eat.
          • Lunch and Snacks
          Tuna Salad Wraps
          Tuna salad wraps are a tasty and protein-packed lunch option that can be packed in a travel-friendly container. Here's a simple recipe:
          Ingredients:
          • 1 can tuna, drained
          • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
          • 1 tbsp lemon juice
          • 1/4 cup diced celery
          • 1/4 cup diced red onion
          • Salt and pepper, to taste
          • 4 whole wheat tortillas
          • Lettuce leaves
            • Instructions:
            • In a medium bowl, stir together tuna, mayonnaise, lemon juice, celery, and red onion.
            • Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
            • Place a lettuce leaf on each tortilla.
            • Divide tuna salad mixture among the tortillas.
            • Roll up tortillas and cut in half.
            • Store in a travel-friendly container until ready to eat.
              • Trail Mix
              Trail mix is a healthy and energy-boosting snack that can be customized to your liking. Here's a simple recipe:
              Ingredients:
              • 1 cup mixed nuts (such as almonds, cashews, and peanuts)
              • 1/2 cup dried fruit (such as raisins, cranberries, and apricots)
              • 1/4 cup chocolate chips
                • Instructions:
                • In a medium bowl, stir together nuts, dried fruit, and chocolate chips
                • Divide mixture into small bags or containers.
                • Store in a travel-friendly container until ready to eat.
                  • Dinner
                  Grilled chicken skewers
                  Grilled chicken skewers are a flavorful and easy-to-make dinner option that can be cooked on a portable grill or over an open flame. Here's a simple recipe:
                  Ingredients:
                  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
                  • 2 tbsp olive oil
                  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
                  • 1 tsp garlic powder
                  • 1 tsp dried oregano
                  • Salt and pepper, to taste
                  • Skewers (if using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes before using)
                    • Instructions:
                    • In a large bowl, stir together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, oregano, salt, and pepper.
                    • Add chicken cubes to the bowl and toss to coat.
                    • Thread chicken onto skewers.
                    • Grill over medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes, flipping once, until chicken is cooked through.
                    • Serve with your choice of sides, such as grilled vegetables or a salad.
                      • Quinoa Salad
                      Quinoa salad is a healthy and filling dinner option that can be made ahead of time and packed in a travel-friendly container. Here's a simple recipe:
                      Ingredients:
                      • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained
                      • 2 cups water
                      • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
                      • 1 red bell pepper, diced
                      • 1/4 cup diced red onion
                      • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
                      • 1/4 cup olive oil
                      • 2 tbsp lime juice
                      • Salt and pepper, to taste
                        • Instructions:
                        • In a medium saucepan, bring quinoa and water to a boil.
                        • Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 15-20 minutes, or until water is absorbed and quinoa is tender.
                        • In a large bowl, stir together cooked quinoa, black beans, bell pepper, red onion, and cilantro.
                        • In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper.
                        • Pour dressing over quinoa mixture and stir to combine.
                        • Store in a travel-friendly container until ready to eat.
                          • With these recipes, you can enjoy healthy and tasty meals while on the go during your summer travels. These options are easy to pack and won't take up much space, making them perfect for camping trips, road trips, and other outdoor adventures. So pack your bags and hit the road with these delicious recipes.
                          (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
                          X