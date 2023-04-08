Traditional Ramadan desserts: A roundup of delectable sweets and desserts

As the sun sets, families and friends gather to break their fast and enjoy delicious meals and desserts. Desserts play an important role during this month, as they provide a sweet and satisfying end to the day's fas

Ramadan is a month of fasting, spiritual reflection, and self-improvement for Muslims around the world. As the sun sets, families and friends gather to break their fast and enjoy delicious meals and desserts. Desserts play an important role during this month, as they provide a sweet and satisfying end to the day's fast. In this article, we'll explore some of the most popular traditional Ramadan desserts from around the world.

Baklava

Baklava is a sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup. It originated in the Ottoman Empire and is now popular in many countries, including Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon. Baklava is a must-have dessert during Ramadan and is often served with a cup of Turkish coffee or mint tea.

Qatayef

Qatayef is a Middle Eastern dessert that is similar to a pancake or crepe. It is made of a thin, round dough that is filled with sweetened cream, cheese, or nuts and then folded and fried. Qatayef is often served during Ramadan, especially during iftar, the meal that breaks the daily fast. It is usually drizzled with syrup or honey and topped with nuts.

Basbousa

Basbousa is a sweet cake that is popular in the Middle East and North Africa. It is made of semolina, sugar, and coconut and is often flavoured with orange blossom water. Basbousa is baked and then soaked in a sweet syrup, giving it a moist and flavourful texture. It is often served with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nuts.

Luqaimat

Luqaimat is a traditional dessert from the Arabian Peninsula. It is made of small balls of dough that are fried until golden brown and then drizzled with honey or syrup. Luqaimat is often served during Ramadan and is a favourite among children. It is a simple dessert that is easy to make at home and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Kunafa

Kunafa is a popular dessert in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. It is made of shredded phyllo dough that is filled with sweetened cheese or cream and then baked until golden brown. Kunafa is usually served with syrup or honey and is topped with nuts or berries. It is a rich and indulgent dessert that is perfect for special occasions, including Ramadan.