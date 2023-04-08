Traditional Ramadan desserts: A roundup of delectable sweets and desserts

As the sun sets, families and friends gather to break their fast and enjoy delicious meals and desserts. Desserts play an important role during this month, as they provide a sweet and satisfying end to the day's fas
Ramadan is a month of fasting, spiritual reflection, and self-improvement for Muslims around the world. As the sun sets, families and friends gather to break their fast and enjoy delicious meals and desserts. Desserts play an important role during this month, as they provide a sweet and satisfying end to the day's fast. In this article, we'll explore some of the most popular traditional Ramadan desserts from around the world.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Baklava
Baklava is a sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup. It originated in the Ottoman Empire and is now popular in many countries, including Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon. Baklava is a must-have dessert during Ramadan and is often served with a cup of Turkish coffee or mint tea.
Qatayef
Qatayef is a Middle Eastern dessert that is similar to a pancake or crepe. It is made of a thin, round dough that is filled with sweetened cream, cheese, or nuts and then folded and fried. Qatayef is often served during Ramadan, especially during iftar, the meal that breaks the daily fast. It is usually drizzled with syrup or honey and topped with nuts.
Basbousa
Basbousa is a sweet cake that is popular in the Middle East and North Africa. It is made of semolina, sugar, and coconut and is often flavoured with orange blossom water. Basbousa is baked and then soaked in a sweet syrup, giving it a moist and flavourful texture. It is often served with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nuts.
Luqaimat
Luqaimat is a traditional dessert from the Arabian Peninsula. It is made of small balls of dough that are fried until golden brown and then drizzled with honey or syrup. Luqaimat is often served during Ramadan and is a favourite among children. It is a simple dessert that is easy to make at home and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Kunafa
Kunafa is a popular dessert in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. It is made of shredded phyllo dough that is filled with sweetened cheese or cream and then baked until golden brown. Kunafa is usually served with syrup or honey and is topped with nuts or berries. It is a rich and indulgent dessert that is perfect for special occasions, including Ramadan.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!