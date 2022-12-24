Top-notch eating at these Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa restaurants

Kuai Kitchen is indeed a casual restaurant that offers delivery exclusively. The restaurant aspires to become the go-to for delicious and inexpensive Asian cuisine. KUAI Kitchen is a perfect example of a great dining establishment that doesn't break the bank

Whenever a new restaurant opens in a city, the standard of eating in that city rises. If you're looking for some new spots to eat in Mumbai, Delhi, or Goa in December, we've compiled the best roundup you'll find anywhere. These eateries provide a wide variety of menu items and cuisines, guaranteeing that you won't get bored eating out for a whole month.

Mumbai's Kuai Kitchen

Kuai Kitchen is indeed a casual restaurant that offers delivery exclusively. The restaurant aspires to become the go-to for delicious and inexpensive Asian cuisine. KUAI Kitchen is a perfect example of a great dining establishment that doesn't break the bank. They provide sushi, dumplings, and other dishes from Asia in a quick-service setting. The restaurant is warm and welcoming, with graffiti on the walls that are reminiscent of street art.

The Dakshin, Sheraton, New Delhi

The proprietors took their cue for a fresh dining experience from the culture and history of the southern Peninsula. Dakshin is an attempt to bring back the glory days of southern Indian cuisine and the way of life that was formerly common in peninsular India. A one-of-a-kind venue that showcases the best of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana in a genuine manner.

Lollo Rosso, Goa

Lollo Rosso is aesthetically pleasing since it is situated in the heart of Anjuna, surrounded by lush flora, and it overlooks a gorgeous rice field. The bar area, furnished in tropical jungle style with earthy tones and Naga bamboo furniture, adds a welcome splash of colour. The palm as well as other fruit trees outside provide a lush backdrop for the surreal gourmet experience set in motion by the lush green plants within.

Vegetarians and vegans may choose from a wide variety of dishes on the extensive menu, which features dishes from over 15 different cultures served in bowls. Each dish has all the necessary components for a balanced, nutrient-rich meal, and over 80% of the total raw ingredients come directly from their countries of origin.

While we'll always have our go-to spots for familiar fare, we shouldn't forget about the exciting new restaurants and online kitchens serving up scrumptious dishes. It seems like every month a brand-new eatery pops up in a different city.

As a result, it has become the buzz of the city, and its doors consistently see a high volume of customers. With this list, we hope to help you find your new favourite! Bon Apetit!

