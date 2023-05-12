From Jalebis to parathas and chole bhature, here's a look at the top dishes you must try when you visit Old Delhi this summer.

If you are a foodie and want to experience the best of Indian cuisine, Delhi is the place to be. The capital of India is famous for its culinary delights, and Old Delhi is the epicenter of food culture. The vibrant streets of Old Delhi are a gastronomical paradise, offering a range of dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. From spicy chaat and kebabs to sweet jalebis and kulfi, Old Delhi has something for everyone. In this blog post, we will take you on a food tour of Old Delhi, highlighting the best places to eat and the must-try dishes. So, grab your appetite and let’s dive into the flavors of Old Delhi!

Old Delhi is a food lover's paradise, with a rich culinary history that has been passed down through generations. The bustling streets of Old Delhi are filled with vendors selling a vast array of street food items that are unique to this part of the city. From succulent kebabs to crispy parathas, Old Delhi's food scene is a melting pot of flavors and spices that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

The cuisine of Old Delhi is heavily influenced by the Mughal era, which is evident in the use of rich spices and aromatic herbs in the dishes. The local cuisine is a perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors, with a perfect balance of heat and tanginess. Old Delhi's culinary scene is not just about the food – it is an experience in itself. The narrow alleys and bustling markets, the sound of sizzling pans, and the aroma of spices in the air all add to the overall experience of exploring the food scene in Old Delhi.

In this guide, we will take you on a journey through the streets of Old Delhi and introduce you to some of the must-try dishes that you simply cannot miss. So, grab a napkin and get ready to savor the flavors of Old Delhi.

Top must-try dishes in Old Delhi

Old Delhi is a food lover's paradise with an array of options to choose from. Here are some of the top must-try dishes that will leave you craving for more:

1. Parathas - Parathas are a staple breakfast dish in Old Delhi. Served with a dollop of butter and a side of pickle, they come in various flavors such as aloo, gobi, paneer, and more.

2. Chole bhature - This is a popular North Indian dish that comprises spicy chickpeas (chole) and fried bread (bhature). Garnished with onions and green chilies, this dish is a complete meal in itself.

3. Kebabs - Old Delhi is famous for its kebabs, be it chicken, mutton, or vegetarian. Cooked on a charcoal grill, they are juicy, flavorful, and served with mint chutney and onions.

4. Daulat ki chaat - This is a unique dessert that is only available in Old Delhi during the winter months. Made with whipped cream, saffron, and sugar, it is light, airy, and melts in your mouth.

5. Jalebi - A popular street food dessert, jalebi is a sweet and crispy fried dessert that is soaked in sugar syrup. It is best enjoyed hot and fresh from the vendor.

These are just a few of the top must-try dishes in Old Delhi. With so many options available, make sure to come hungry and savor the flavors of this historic city.

