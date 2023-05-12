From Jalebis to parathas and chole bhature, here's a look at the top dishes you must try when you visit Old Delhi this summer.

If you are a foodie and want to experience the best of Indian cuisine, Delhi is the place to be. The capital of India is famous for its culinary delights, and Old Delhi is the epicenter of food culture. The vibrant streets of Old Delhi are a gastronomical paradise, offering a range of dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. From spicy chaat and kebabs to sweet jalebis and kulfi, Old Delhi has something for everyone. In this blog post, we will take you on a food tour of Old Delhi, highlighting the best places to eat and the must-try dishes. So, grab your appetite and let’s dive into the flavors of Old Delhi!

Old Delhi is a food lover's paradise, with a rich culinary history that has been passed down through generations. The bustling streets of Old Delhi are filled with vendors selling a vast array of street food items that are unique to this part of the city. From succulent kebabs to crispy parathas, Old Delhi's food scene is a melting pot of flavors and spices that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

The cuisine of Old Delhi is heavily influenced by the Mughal era, which is evident in the use of rich spices and aromatic herbs in the dishes. The local cuisine is a perfect blend of sweet and savory flavors, with a perfect balance of heat and tanginess. Old Delhi's culinary scene is not just about the food – it is an experience in itself. The narrow alleys and bustling markets, the sound of sizzling pans, and the aroma of spices in the air all add to the overall experience of exploring the food scene in Old Delhi.