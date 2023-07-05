As the price and taste of different food items change from country to country, it will be handy if you plan the meals or dishes you wish to try and make informed an choice of the restaurants you plan to visit for meals.

If you're planning a trip abroad but have no idea of where to go and what to expect in terms of food, worry not here's some help at hand. This article explains where to look for delicious local cuisine, as well as how to avoid common mistakes along the way.

Mine the knowledge of professionals

You may have heard about the region's cuisine before booking your trip but have no idea where to locate the greatest restaurants, then check on google or Yelp for the top-rated restaurants. If three or more reviews point to the same conclusion, then probably it is true. Do look for references of natives, foodies or trained chefs.

Take into account cultural differences

Local eating customs may differ from your own. And you definitely don't want to make an embarrassing gaffe. Having a connection with some local people will be helpful. If that isn't an option, do look up reputable web resources to ensure you know the local customs.