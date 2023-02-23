This one is for the absolute foodie. Pairing food with an alchoholic drink can at times tingle taste buds to to an extremely level. Check out these tips and tricks to pair Indian food with wine, beer and cocktails.

Indian cuisine is known for its bold flavors, spicy curries, and aromatic spices. Pairing wine, beer, or cocktails with Indian food can be tricky, but with a little knowledge and experimentation, you can enhance your dining experience and create a perfect harmony of flavors. Here are some of the best tips and tricks to pair Indian food with wine, beer, or cocktails.

Pairing with Wine

When it comes to pairing wine with Indian food, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, choose wines that are lower in tannins and higher in acidity to balance the richness and spiciness of the food. Secondly, consider the type of wine based on the meat or vegetable used in the dish. For example, white wines pair well with chicken and seafood dishes, while red wines complement lamb and beef curries. Some of the best wine options to pair with Indian food include Riesling, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and Shiraz.

Pairing with Beer

Beer is a popular choice to pair with Indian food due to its ability to cut through the heat of spicy dishes. Light and refreshing beers like lagers and pilsners pair well with milder dishes, while hoppy IPAs and stouts complement spicier curries. If you're looking for a more authentic Indian experience, try pairing your food with Indian beers like Kingfisher or Taj Mahal.

Pairing with Cocktails

Cocktails are a great way to add a unique twist to your Indian dining experience. Spicy margaritas, mango martinis, and ginger mojitos all pair well with Indian flavors. Consider using Indian-inspired ingredients like cardamom, saffron, and chai tea to create a cocktail that complements your food.

Matching Spices and Flavors

One of the key aspects of pairing Indian food with wine, beer, or cocktails is matching the spices and flavors. For example, a spicy curry might pair well with a beer that has a bitter hop flavor, while a dish with a creamy coconut sauce might be better complemented by a slightly sweet wine. Don't be afraid to experiment with different combinations to find the perfect match.

Consider the Heat Level

The heat level of the dish is also an important factor to consider when pairing with wine, beer, or cocktails. Mild dishes can be paired with light-bodied wines or beers, while spicier dishes may require a stronger beer or wine. If you're not sure how spicy a dish is, ask your server for their recommendation.

In conclusion, pairing Indian food with wine, beer, or cocktails can be a fun and rewarding experience. Keep these tips in mind the next time you're dining out or cooking at home to create a delicious and harmonious combination of flavors. Remember to experiment and have fun to find the perfect pairing for your palate!

Also read: Indulging in the rich and diverse flavours of India