Tim Hortons to enter Mumbai with two stores, Pune and Bengaluru to follow

Tim Hortons also plans to enter Bengaluru this year, where they’re already in the process of identifying sites for stores, and is also eyeing cities like Ahmedabad down the line.

Tim Hortons is on an aggressive expansion spree in India, with its latest foray into Mumbai — its third state after Delhi and Punjab. After entering the India market in August with a store in Delhi, the Canadian Coffee chain has already opened 13 outlets in the north of India across Delhi NCR and Punjab regions. Mumbai’s two stores, set to open on May 27 in Bandra and May 28 in Andheri, will be Tim Hortons’ 14th and 15th store in the country.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons India said that the company’s strategy has been to open more in the north first before it expanded to other parts of the country.

“The response has been fantastic in the north. Whatever targets we set in terms of store performance, expansion or cities we wanted to be in, we’ve exceeded all of that and we’re now in Mumbai and we’re seeing a lot of excitement here after we announced the dates,” Jain added.

Tim Hortons store

Mumbai is likely to also see more stores down the line, but immediate expansion post these stores will be in cities close to Mumbai like Pune by the end of this year. Tim Hortons also plans to enter Bengaluru this year, where Jain says they’re already in the process of identifying sites for stores, and is also eyeing cities like Ahmedabad down the line.

However, Jain says that they are not looking at a set figure in terms of the number of stores for the India market. Further expansion will also include opening more stores across more channels in existing markets like Delhi as well.

Tim Hortons’ Mumbai entry, and its rapid expansion, comes at a time when the coffee culture is booming in the country, along with competition heating up in the coffee chain space. Last month, Reliance Retail brought British coffee chain Pret A Manger to India and currently has two stores in Mumbai. Tata Starbucks has been expanding its presence rapidly and has 341 stores in the country. It also recently revamped its menu to introduce smaller-sized and cheaper beverage and food options in a bid to attract more consumers.

Meanwhile, several homegrown coffee chains have also emerged over the past few years that have been expanding their presence. This includes the likes of Subko, Third Wave Coffee, Blue Tokai, among others.

Jain says competition is good for a growing market and will develop the market and drive more consumption. He adds that Tim Horton will stand out thanks to its variety and that it has made to order fresh food available at its cafés as well.

Tim Hortons’ beverages are in the same range as its rivals Tata Starbucks and Pret, while its food items start as low as Rs 39.

Like other international coffee chains that have increasingly been focusing on localising their menus, Tim Hortons is also launching localized food options on its menus. This is in addition to the coffee chain’s globally well-known items like the French Vanilla coffee, Its Java Chip beverage and Timbits.

“Our learning has been that since we're an international brand, there's a set of expectations when we come into a market, a legacy that they expect us to deliver on along with a lot of local love to adapt to tastes locally. We have experimented a lot with food, which is a continuous process,” Jain said, adding that it wants to be competitive on pricing.