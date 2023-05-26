This unique sugarcane-milk drink is making waves in Kolhapur: Will you try it?

There’s a unique drink that is getting popular by the day in Kolhapur. And believe us, this drink is a concoction of milk and sugarcane juice called doodhras. Saiprasad Mahendrakar from Local18 shares more on this Kolhapuri drink.

Kolhapur is famous for its unique cuisine and foodies from across India do make a pit stop here to get a taste of the Kolhapuri Tambda rassa and pandhra rassa (red and white curries). While it's unique recipes instantly become a topic of discussion among food lovers. There’s a unique drink that is getting popular day by day. And believe us, this drink is a concoction of milk and sugarcane juice. This summer drink is called Doodhras and it tastes so unique that people from all age groups are loving it.

The drink is available at Sakoli Corner in Shivaji Peth, Kolhapur. Run by Laxman Range, the shop has been selling thandai (an almond-based milk concoction) and sugarcane juice since 1983. Laxman Range has been selling sugarcane juice at this place since 1983.

Presently his son Vijay runs the shop. Laxman was a wrestler and wanted to create a drink for wrestlers and influential people of Kolhapurand the thandai became an instant hit among the elite in Kolhapur. Now, he has introduced a new drink called Doodhras. The taste of doodhras is something that tickles everyone's taste buds – the old and young alike.