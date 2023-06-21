This Michelin-star restaurant dishes out authentic North Indian flavours in Bangkok

Punjab Grill stands as a testament to the artistry of North Indian cuisine in the heart of Bangkok. From the authenticity of its dishes to the elegant ambiance and exemplary service, every aspect of the restaurant reflects a commitment to excellence.

If you find yourself in bustling Bangkok and yearn for authentic North Indian cuisine, look no further than Punjab Grill. This Michelin-star Indian restaurant is nestled in the heart of the city and promises a culinary journey that will delight your taste buds and transport you to the vibrant streets of India.

A culinary delight

At Punjab Grill, expect nothing short of an extraordinary dining experience. The menu showcases a diverse array of North Indian dishes, prepared with a commitment to authenticity and flavour. From succulent tandoori to delectable seafood and a wide selection of vegetarian options, there is something to satisfy every palate. The chefs at Punjab Grill masterfully combine traditional techniques with contemporary flair, ensuring that each dish is a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.

Immerse yourself in the ambiance

Stepping into Punjab Grill, you'll be greeted by an atmosphere that seamlessly blends modern elegance with Indian charm. The restaurant's interior is adorned with captivating traditional elements, including graceful chandeliers and captivating artwork, transporting you to the rich cultural tapestry of India. The dining room is spacious and well-lit, offering a comfortable and inviting setting for your culinary journey. If you prefer al fresco dining, the outdoor terrace provides a delightful ambiance to enjoy your meal.

Exemplary service

At Punjab Grill, impeccable service is a hallmark of the dining experience. The attentive and knowledgeable staff is dedicated to ensuring that your visit is memorable. Whether you're seeking guidance on the menu or require assistance with special dietary preferences, the staff is readily available to offer recommendations and cater to your needs.

The price of excellence

While Punjab Grill falls on the higher end of the price spectrum, the culinary journey it offers is well worth the investment. With an average price per meal hovering around 2,000 baht ($60), you can expect an extraordinary dining experience that showcases the finest flavors of North Indian cuisine.

Things to keep in mind

Before you embark on your culinary adventure at Punjab Grill, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Reservations are highly recommended, as Punjab Grill is a popular destination, do secure your table in advance.

The restaurant serves both lunch and dinner.

The dress code at Punjab Grill is smart casual.

If you wish to indulge in a pre or post-dinner libation, Punjab Grill features an on-site bar where you can enjoy a selection of cocktails and wines.

A gastronomic haven

For those seeking an unforgettable culinary experience that pays homage to the rich flavors of North India, Punjab Grill is a must-visit destination. Allow your taste buds to revel in the delights of this Michelin-starred establishment and let the essence of North India captivate your senses.