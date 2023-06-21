This Michelin-star restaurant dishes out authentic North Indian flavours in Bangkok

Punjab Grill stands as a testament to the artistry of North Indian cuisine in the heart of Bangkok. From the authenticity of its dishes to the elegant ambiance and exemplary service, every aspect of the restaurant reflects a commitment to excellence.

If you find yourself in bustling Bangkok and yearn for authentic North Indian cuisine, look no further than Punjab Grill. This Michelin-star Indian restaurant is nestled in the heart of the city and promises a culinary journey that will delight your taste buds and transport you to the vibrant streets of India.

A culinary delight

At Punjab Grill, expect nothing short of an extraordinary dining experience. The menu showcases a diverse array of North Indian dishes, prepared with a commitment to authenticity and flavour. From succulent tandoori to delectable seafood and a wide selection of vegetarian options, there is something to satisfy every palate. The chefs at Punjab Grill masterfully combine traditional techniques with contemporary flair, ensuring that each dish is a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.

Immerse yourself in the ambiance

Stepping into Punjab Grill, you'll be greeted by an atmosphere that seamlessly blends modern elegance with Indian charm. The restaurant's interior is adorned with captivating traditional elements, including graceful chandeliers and captivating artwork, transporting you to the rich cultural tapestry of India. The dining room is spacious and well-lit, offering a comfortable and inviting setting for your culinary journey. If you prefer al fresco dining, the outdoor terrace provides a delightful ambiance to enjoy your meal.