The misunderstood MSG: Debunking the myths and highlighting the benefits

MSG, or monosodium glutamate, is a flavour enhancer that has been used in food for centuries. It occurs naturally in many foods, including tomatoes, cheese, and seaweed. Additionally, MSG is commercially produced and added to certain processed foods to enhance their taste and savoury flavour.

The Fear and Controversy Surrounding MSG

MSG has had a long history of being misunderstood and feared. In the 1960s, a Chinese-American doctor named Robert Ho Man Kwok published a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine, describing a condition he termed “Chinese restaurant syndrome.” Kwok claimed that MSG could cause a range of symptoms, including headache, sweating, flushing, and chest pain.

This letter triggered a wave of fear and suspicion surrounding MSG. Many individuals began to avoid foods that contained MSG, and some restaurants even stopped using them altogether. However, it is important to note that there is no scientific evidence to support Kwok's claims. In fact, numerous studies have shown that MSG is safe for most people.