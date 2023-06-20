The healing power of Indian food: Combat stress, anxiety, and depression

There are many ingredients in Indian cusine that help combat stress and anxiety. For example, Indian herbal teas can help improve focus and promote relaxation.

In the fast-paced and demanding world we live in, stress, anxiety, and depression have become increasingly common. While seeking professional help is crucial, it is equally important to incorporate a holistic approach to support mental well-being. Indian cuisine, renowned for its rich flavours and vibrant spices, offer a treasure trove of ingredients that can help combat stress, anxiety, and depression. Let's embark on a journey through the aromatic and healing world of Indian foods.

Turmeric

Turmeric, the golden spice, is not only a staple in Indian cuisine, but can help combat stress and anxiety. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been found to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help alleviate symptoms of depression. Incorporating turmeric into your diet through dishes like turmeric milk, lentil soups, or curries can provide a much-needed boost to your mental well-being.

Herbal teas

Indian herbal teas, known as "kadha" or "chai," have been cherished for centuries for their calming and healing properties. Ingredients like tulsi (holy basil), ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon come together to create a fragrant and comforting brew. These teas can help reduce stress, improve focus, and promote relaxation. Enjoy a cup of kadha or masala chai to unwind and find solace in the warmth of Indian tradition.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, an ancient herb widely used in Ayurvedic medicine, has gained popularity worldwide for its ability to combat stress and anxiety. It is known as an adaptogen, which means it helps the body adapt to stress and promotes balance. Ashwagandha can be consumed as a supplement or added to smoothies, lassis (yogurt-based drinks), or desserts. Its calming effects may help reduce cortisol levels and improve overall well-being.

Almonds and cashews

Dry fruits such as almonds and cashews, commonly used in Indian cooking and snacking, offer a delightful combination of taste and nutrition. These nuts are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals that support brain health. They also contain amino acids that aid in the production of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which play a vital role in regulating mood and emotions. Incorporate almonds and cashews into your diet as a wholesome snack or add them to curries, salads, or desserts.

While Indian cuisine provides nourishment for the body, the practice of yoga and meditation offers solace for the mind and soul. Yoga, with its gentle postures and controlled breathing, helps reduce stress and anxiety while improving mental clarity. Meditation cultivates mindfulness, allowing one to be present and find inner peace amidst the chaos of daily life. Embrace these ancient practices to enhance your mental resilience and find balance in the midst of a busy world.