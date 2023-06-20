The healing power of Indian food: Combat stress, anxiety, and depression

There are many ingredients in Indian cusine that help combat stress and anxiety. For example, Indian herbal teas can help improve focus and promote relaxation.

In the fast-paced and demanding world we live in, stress, anxiety, and depression have become increasingly common. While seeking professional help is crucial, it is equally important to incorporate a holistic approach to support mental well-being. Indian cuisine, renowned for its rich flavours and vibrant spices, offer a treasure trove of ingredients that can help combat stress, anxiety, and depression. Let's embark on a journey through the aromatic and healing world of Indian foods.

Turmeric

Turmeric, the golden spice, is not only a staple in Indian cuisine, but can help combat stress and anxiety. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been found to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help alleviate symptoms of depression. Incorporating turmeric into your diet through dishes like turmeric milk, lentil soups, or curries can provide a much-needed boost to your mental well-being.