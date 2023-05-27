Fermented foods are made by the process of fermentation, which is a natural process that uses microorganisms to convert carbohydrates into alcohol, acids, or other compounds. This process gives fermented foods their characteristic flavours and textures, and it also makes them a good source of probiotics.
Fermented foods have been around for centuries and are now enjoying a resurgence in popularity. There are many reasons for this trend, including the growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods, the increasing availability of fermented foods, and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines.
Fermented foods are made by the process of fermentation, which is a natural process that uses microorganisms to convert carbohydrates into alcohol, acids, or other compounds. This process gives fermented foods their characteristic flavours and textures, making them a good source of probiotics. Probiotics are live microorganisms similar to the beneficial bacteria that naturally live in our gut. These beneficial bacteria can help to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and protect against disease.
There are many different types of fermented foods, including yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, miso, tempeh, and kombucha. These foods can be found in most grocery stores, and they are also available at many speciality stores and online retailers.
If you are looking for a way to improve your health and add some delicious and nutritious foods to your diet, then fermented foods are a great option. There are many different types of fermented foods to choose from, so you can find something that you enjoy. And with the growing trend of fermented foods, you are sure to find them at your local grocery store.
Here are some of the health benefits of fermented foods:
Fermented foods can help to improve digestion by increasing the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut. These bacteria help to break down food and absorb nutrients.
If you are looking for a way to improve your health, then fermented foods are a great option. They are delicious, nutritious, and easy to find. So, why not give them a try? You may be surprised at how much you enjoy them.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Is online business the breakthrough awaited by India's women entrepreneurs
May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Indian banks want govt to restore merchant discounts on RuPay cards
May 26, 2023 IST1 Min(s) Read
Nifty FMCG Index hits a record high, crosses the 50,000 mark - What lies ahead
May 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs
May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read