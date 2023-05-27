The growing trend of fermented foods

Fermented foods are made by the process of fermentation, which is a natural process that uses microorganisms to convert carbohydrates into alcohol, acids, or other compounds. This process gives fermented foods their characteristic flavours and textures, and it also makes them a good source of probiotics.

Fermented foods have been around for centuries and are now enjoying a resurgence in popularity. There are many reasons for this trend, including the growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods, the increasing availability of fermented foods, and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines.

Fermented foods are made by the process of fermentation, which is a natural process that uses microorganisms to convert carbohydrates into alcohol, acids, or other compounds. This process gives fermented foods their characteristic flavours and textures, making them a good source of probiotics. Probiotics are live microorganisms similar to the beneficial bacteria that naturally live in our gut. These beneficial bacteria can help to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and protect against disease.

There are many different types of fermented foods, including yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, miso, tempeh, and kombucha. These foods can be found in most grocery stores, and they are also available at many speciality stores and online retailers.