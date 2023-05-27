English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsThe growing trend of fermented foods

    The growing trend of fermented foods

    The growing trend of fermented foods
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 27, 2023 11:52:55 AM IST (Published)

    Fermented foods are made by the process of fermentation, which is a natural process that uses microorganisms to convert carbohydrates into alcohol, acids, or other compounds. This process gives fermented foods their characteristic flavours and textures, and it also makes them a good source of probiotics.

    Fermented foods have been around for centuries and are now enjoying a resurgence in popularity. There are many reasons for this trend, including the growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented foods, the increasing availability of fermented foods, and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines.

    Fermented foods are made by the process of fermentation, which is a natural process that uses microorganisms to convert carbohydrates into alcohol, acids, or other compounds. This process gives fermented foods their characteristic flavours and textures, making them a good source of probiotics. Probiotics are live microorganisms similar to the beneficial bacteria that naturally live in our gut. These beneficial bacteria can help to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and protect against disease.
    There are many different types of fermented foods, including yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, miso, tempeh, and kombucha. These foods can be found in most grocery stores, and they are also available at many speciality stores and online retailers.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X