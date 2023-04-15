The best street food in Oklahoma: A guide to authentic local cuisine

Oklahoma may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of street food, but the state is home to a vibrant culinary scene that includes some truly amazing street food options.

Oklahoma may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of street food, but the state is home to a vibrant culinary scene that includes some truly amazing street food options. From classic Southern comfort food to international dishes with an Oklahoma twist, there's something for everyone to enjoy. In this article, we'll take you on a culinary tour of the best street food in Oklahoma.

ALSO READ |

Classic Southern Comfort Food

When it comes to classic Southern comfort food, Oklahoma has some of the best options around. Some of the most popular dishes include:

Fried Chicken: Head to Leo's BBQ in Oklahoma City for some of the best-fried chicken you'll ever taste. The chicken is seasoned to perfection and fried to crispy, golden perfection.

BBQ Ribs: When it comes to BBQ ribs, Burn Co. in Tulsa is the place to be. The restaurant slow-cooks its ribs to perfection, resulting in tender meat that falls right off the bone.

Chicken Fried Steak: Chicken fried steak is a classic Oklahoma dish, and Eischen's Bar in Okarche is the place to go for the best version. The steak is breaded and fried to crispy perfection and served with a side of homemade gravy.

ALSO READ | The many attractions that make Lausanne a must-see on every Swiss vacation

International Flavours

Oklahoma's street food scene also features a range of international flavours. Some of the most popular international dishes include:

Tacos: Taqueria Sanchez in Oklahoma City is the place to be for authentic Mexican street tacos. The tacos are made with fresh, homemade tortillas and filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and lime.

Gyros: For a taste of Greece in Oklahoma, head to Mr Kebab in Tulsa. The restaurant serves up delicious gyro sandwiches filled with tender meat, fresh veggies, and tzatziki sauce.

Bahn Mi: For a taste of Vietnam in Oklahoma, head to Banh Mi Kitchen in Oklahoma City. The restaurant serves up delicious Bahn Mi sandwiches filled with your choice of meat, pickled veggies, and fresh herbs.

Sweet Treats

No street food tour is complete without something sweet to finish it off. Some of the best sweet treats in Oklahoma include:

Fried Pies: Fried pies are an Oklahoma staple, and Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies in Davis is the place to go for the best. The pies come in a variety of flavours, including apple, peach, and chocolate.

Doughnuts: For some of the best doughnuts in Oklahoma, head to Hurts Donut in Tulsa. The shop offers a range of creative and delicious doughnut flavours, including maple bacon, cotton candy, and s'mores.

Ice Cream: Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store has been an Oklahoma institution since 1968. Head to one of the many locations across the state for delicious ice cream flavours and other sweet treats.

From classic Southern comfort food to international flavours and sweet treats, Oklahoma's street food scene has something for everyone. So, why not take a culinary tour of the state and indulge in some of the best street food around? With so many delicious options to choose from, you're sure to find a new favourite dish or two.