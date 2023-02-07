The Mediterranean cuisines of Italy, Greece, and Spain are renowned for their rich flavours, simplicity, and focus on fresh ingredients. From the classic pizza and pasta of Italy to the traditional moussaka and gyro of Greece, and the paella, gazpacho and tortilla española of Spain, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Mediterranean region is known for its delicious and healthy cuisine, with an abundance of fresh seafood, vegetables, and herbs. The cuisines of Italy, Greece, and Spain are particularly renowned for their rich flavours, simplicity, and focus on fresh ingredients. In this guide, we will take a look at some of the most popular and traditional dishes and ingredients from these three countries.

Italian Cuisine

-Pizza: Pizza is one of the most popular and well-known dishes from Italy. It is made from a simple dough base, tomato sauce, and various toppings such as mozzarella cheese, meats, and vegetables.

-Pasta: Pasta is another staple of Italian cuisine and comes in many different shapes and sizes. Some popular pasta dishes include spaghetti Bolognese, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo.

-Seafood: The Mediterranean coast of Italy is known for its delicious seafood dishes, such as spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with clams) and branzino al forno (baked sea bass).

Greek Cuisine

-Moussaka: A traditional Greek dish made of layers of eggplant, meat (usually lamb), and a creamy béchamel sauce.

-Gyro: A popular Greek street food, the gyro is made of meat (usually pork or chicken) cooked on a spit and served in a pita with tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.

-Dolmades: Stuffed grape leaves filled with a mixture of rice, herbs, and sometimes meat.

Spanish Cuisine

-Paella: A traditional Spanish dish made of rice, seafood, chicken and sometimes rabbit, flavoured with saffron.

-Gazpacho: A cold soup made of tomatoes, bread, cucumber, peppers, and olive oil.

-Tortilla española: A traditional Spanish dish made of potatoes and onions, fried in olive oil and bound with eggs.

These dishes are not only delicious but also a reflection of the Mediterranean way of life, where food is enjoyed with family and friends, always with a focus on fresh and healthy ingredients.

