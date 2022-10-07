Sure, you have eaten momos and thukpa, now try these sumptuous dishes from Sikkim

By Sanhita Baruah

Mini Sikkimese cuisine is an eclectic blend of Nepalese, Tibetan, and indigenous ingredients. Sikkimese people rely heavily on maize as a primary food.

Momos and thukpa are to Sikkim, what idli and dosa are to Tamil Nadu. Despite the state's rich culinary diversity, its two signature meals are generally the first that come to mind when discussing the state. As such, here we aim to dispel some common myths. Sikkimese cuisine is known for its exquisite meat and dishes made of various vegetables, which draw significantly on Nepali and Tibetan flavors. So, except momos, what other dishes can you find in the state?

Sha Phaley

Everything you want to learn about this well-known dish from Sikkim can be summed up in a single description: Sha Phaley bread, loaded with beef mince and cabbage, formed into semicircles, then deep-fried. The golden grilled wonton is crisp on the exterior with a tender and succulent interior. Many adjustments have been made to the original recipe to accommodate the varying dietary needs of modern diners. Cheddar plus tofu versions of the meal are among the most well-liked variants. Get yourself to Gangtok's Roll House for the city's finest example of this.

Phagshapa

Phagshapa is a rice dish with a pork basis that is often eaten in the warmer months. Sikkimese cuisine has a reputation for being quite hot, but this meal, although still flavorful, is milder than the norm. The pork is the main attraction, and it is prepared simply with some oil, chili, and radish. The pork's natural fat is what gives this meal its signature flavor.

Gundruk

Gundruk, with its roots in Nepal, is among the most widely consumed dishes in Sikkim. Vegan and prepared from mustard, cabbage, or radish leaves, Gundruk is a meal that is a great addition to any vegetarian or vegan diet. In the countryside, only Gundruk made by locals is to be trusted. Its high roughage content aids in keeping the body's metabolic rate stable. This Sikkimese cuisine is traditionally cooked inside an earthen pot, although in recent years, various methods have been used. This is one meal that appears to have changed very little throughout the centuries.

Sinki

Similar to other traditional Sikkimese dishes, the ingredients and method of preparing Sinki have not changed much throughout time. It's prepared using radish taproots instead of rice, but otherwise, it's extremely similar to Gundruk. The roots of the radish are cut, placed in bamboo, and then crushed with straw. This bamboo is fermented for over a month while covered in a mixture of mud and plants. Sinki, after being prepared for a month, can keep for one year and may be used in soups and stews. You may consume it as a pickle with your parathas or any other Indian food.

In conclusion