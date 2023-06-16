CNBC TV18
Surprise you dad this Father's Day by preparing these flavourful Indian dishes
By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 16, 2023 8:53:39 PM IST (Updated)

Here are some delectable dishes and tips to prepare them to create an unforgettable Father's Day celebration. The effort and love you put into preparing this Indian feast will surely touch your dad's heart and make him feel cherished.

Father's Day will be celebrated across the world on June 18 and there;s no better way to celebrate the day then treating him to some mouthwatering Indian dishes. Indian cuisine is renowned for its bold flavours and aromatic spices, making it the perfect choice for a special occasion. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure and impress your dad with these delightful Indian dishes. You could simply order them for your favourite restaurant or if you have the will you could make them yourself. Let's take a look at these some sumptuous dishes along with some tips on how you could prepare them

Chicken Tikka Masala:
Kick off your Father's Day feast with a classic favourite. Tender chicken marinated in a yogurt and spice blend, then cooked in a creamy tomato sauce. The combination of succulent with chicken and rich flavours is sure to make your dad's taste buds explode.
Biryani: Why not try out a fragrant and hearty biryani, recepies of which can be easily found on YouTube.  This rice dish is infused with a blend of aromatic spices, succulent meat, and a medley of vegetables. Each spoonful is a burst of delightful flavors that will leave your dad wanting more.
