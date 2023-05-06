Summer is here, and with it comes a craving for delicious, refreshing treats to help us cool down. One such treat is the mango peda, a popular Indian sweet made with ripe mangoes, milk, sugar and cardamom. This delightful dessert is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while enjoying the fresh flavours of the season. Mango peda is made from natural ingredients and contains no preservatives or additives. Today, we will guide you in a step-by-step process to make mango peda at home.

The magical taste of mango peda

Mango peda is a popular sweet dish that can be enjoyed by people across the world. It is made from condensed milk, sugar, and fresh mango puree, which gives it a unique and delicious flavour. Mango peda is a perfect summer dessert that can be enjoyed with family and friends. Mango Peda is easy to make and if you are a novice, you can easily create this delicious treat in your own kitchen.

Ingredients needed to make mango peda

Mango peda is a delicious dessert that is perfect for the warm summer months. It is a traditional Indian sweet that is made with a few simple ingredients that can be found in any grocery store.

To make Mango Peda, you will need mango puree, sweetened condensed milk, milk powder, ghee (clarified butter), and cardamom powder. Mango puree is the main ingredient that gives this sweet its sweet and tangy flavour. You can use fresh or canned mango puree, depending on what's available.

Sweetened condensed milk, which is easily available in most supermarkets. Ghee or clarified butter is added to the mixture to enhance the richness and flavor of the sweet.

To add a touch of aromatic flavor, cardamom powder is added to the recipe. This spice is commonly used in Indian desserts and gives a unique and pleasant aroma to the sweet.

Steps to make mango peda

Mango Peda is a sweet Indian delicacy that is perfect to beat the summer heat. The sweet, fruity taste of the mango blends perfectly with the creamy texture of the peda, making it a perfect treat to enjoy during the summer season. Here are the steps to make Mango Peda at home:

Step 1: Begin by peeling and pureeing two ripe mangoes. Ensure that the puree is smooth and free from any lumps.

Step 2: Take a heavy-bottomed pan and add the mango puree to it. Cook it on medium heat until it thickens and most of the moisture evaporates. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the pan.

Step 3: Once the mango puree has thickened, add in 1 cup of unsweetened khoya (milk solids) to the pan. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes until the mixture starts to come together and forms a dough-like consistency.

Step 4: Add in 1/2 cup of sugar to the mixture and mix well until it is completely incorporated. Cook on low heat for another 5-10 minutes until the mixture thickens further and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Step 5: Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down for a few minutes. Once it is cool enough to handle, take small portions of the mixture and roll them into small balls. Flatten the balls slightly and shape them into discs or pedas.

Step 6: Garnish the pedas with some chopped nuts or dried rose petals and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

And there you go. Now you can enjoy the mango peda with your family and friends.