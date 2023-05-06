Summer is here, and with it comes a craving for delicious, refreshing treats to help us cool down. One such treat is the mango peda, a popular Indian sweet made with ripe mangoes, milk, sugar and cardamom. This delightful dessert is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while enjoying the fresh flavours of the season. Mango peda is made from natural ingredients and contains no preservatives or additives. Today, we will guide you in a step-by-step process to make mango peda at home.

The magical taste of mango peda

Mango peda is a popular sweet dish that can be enjoyed by people across the world. It is made from condensed milk, sugar, and fresh mango puree, which gives it a unique and delicious flavour. Mango peda is a perfect summer dessert that can be enjoyed with family and friends. Mango Peda is easy to make and if you are a novice, you can easily create this delicious treat in your own kitchen.

Ingredients needed to make mango peda

Mango peda is a delicious dessert that is perfect for the warm summer months. It is a traditional Indian sweet that is made with a few simple ingredients that can be found in any grocery store.