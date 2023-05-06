English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsfood and drinks NewsSummer treat: Surprise your loved ones with this simple mango peda recipe

Summer treat: Surprise your loved ones with this simple mango peda recipe

Summer treat: Surprise your loved ones with this simple mango peda recipe
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMay 6, 2023 7:51:51 PM IST (Published)

Summer is here, and with it comes a craving for delicious, refreshing treats to help us cool down. One such treat is the mango peda, a popular Indian sweet made with ripe mangoes, milk, sugar and cardamom. This delightful dessert is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while enjoying the fresh flavours of the season. Mango peda is made from natural ingredients and contains no preservatives or additives. Today, we will guide you in a step-by-step process to make mango peda at home.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The magical taste of mango peda
Mango peda is a popular sweet dish that can be enjoyed by people across the world. It is made from condensed milk, sugar, and fresh mango puree, which gives it a unique and delicious flavour. Mango peda is a perfect summer dessert that can be enjoyed with family and friends. Mango Peda is easy to make and if you are a novice, you can easily create this delicious treat in your own kitchen.
Ingredients needed to make mango peda
Mango peda is a delicious dessert that is perfect for the warm summer months. It is a traditional Indian sweet that is made with a few simple ingredients that can be found in any grocery store.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X