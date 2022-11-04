Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl enjoys filter coffee masala dosa, at iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan in Bengaluru

By CNBCTV18.COM

Zev Siegl, who was in town to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022, visited Vidyarthi Bhavan, a heritage restaurant in Bengaluru, to enjoy some local food.

Zev Siegl, the co-founder of Starbucks, recently visited Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan to indulge in some local food. Siegl was in the city to attend an investors' conference and stopped by at the restaurant to savor in some masala dosa and filter coffee. Siegl also left a note for the eatery, about his "good experience".

"It was an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome, I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle,” read Siegl's note, that Vidyarthi Bhavan shared on Instagram

Siegl, who now works as a start-up consultant, was in Bengaluru to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022. He co-founded the international coffee chain in 1971 and served as Vice President and director until 1980, when he left the company.

The iconic restaurant said that they were "happy and proud" to have hosted Siegl.

This isn't the first time that the iconic restaurant has hosted a special guest. Famous for its "masala dosae" (South Indian snack), the restaurant is a hotspot for political leaders, literary icons, students, and working professionals.

Recently, after Rishi Sunak took charge as the Prime Minister of the UK, the restaurant shared a picture of Sunak from his visit in 2019. According to the managing partner of the restaurant Arun Adiga, Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy and her parents, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy were regulars at the restaurant, the Indian Express reported.

Vidyarthi Bhavan, which was started in 1943-44 as a canteen for students, has become a beloved landmark in Bengaluru for local food.