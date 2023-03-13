Spirits of India: A deep dive into the country's gin culture

Stranger and Sons, a Goa-based gin distillery that produces gin using locally sourced botanicals such as coriander, black pepper, and cassia is known for its smoothness and unique flavor profile.

India's gin culture is a relatively new concept, but it has taken the country by storm. The spirit has found a place in the hearts of Indians, and its popularity continues to grow. With a vast array of botanicals and spices available in the country, gin distilleries are using local flavors to create unique and flavourful gins that capture the essence of India. Here's a deep dive into India's gin culture.

A Brief History of Gin in India

Gin's history in India dates back to the British Raj era when the British army stationed in India demanded the spirit as a tonic to prevent malaria. The tonic was made by mixing quinine with gin, soda, and sugar. Soon, the locals started drinking gin on its own, and it became a popular spirit in the country.

Distilleries Leading India's Gin Culture

Today, India is home to several distilleries that are leading the country's gin culture. Some of the notable ones include:

Stranger and Sons

Stranger and Sons is a Goa-based gin distillery that produces gin using locally sourced botanicals such as coriander, black pepper, and cassia bark. Their gin is known for its smoothness and unique flavor profile, making it a popular choice among gin enthusiasts.

Greater Than

Greater Than is another popular gin brand based in Goa that uses 100% Indian botanicals in their gin. They have a range of gins, including their classic gin and their pink gin, which is infused with pomegranate and raspberry.

Hapusa

Hapusa is a Himalayan dry gin that is made using juniper berries sourced from the Himalayas. The gin is named after the Sanskrit word for juniper, and its flavor profile is a unique blend of earthy and citrusy notes.

Gin and Tonic: The Perfect Serve

Gin and tonic is the most popular way to enjoy gin in India. The classic recipe calls for a measure of gin, tonic water, and a slice of lime. However, bartenders in India are getting creative with their serves, experimenting with local flavors and ingredients to create unique and flavorful cocktails.

Gin Festivals in India

Gin festivals are becoming increasingly popular in India, providing an opportunity for gin enthusiasts to come together and sample different gins. Some of the notable gin festivals in India include:

Gin and Tonic Festival

The Gin and Tonic Festival is held in several cities across India and features a range of Indian and international gins.

India International Gin Festival

The India International Gin Festival is a three-day event held in Delhi that showcases some of the best gins from around the world.

Final Thoughts

India's gin culture is still in its early stages, but it is rapidly growing, with more distilleries popping up across the country. The use of local botanicals and spices has resulted in gins with unique and complex flavors that capture the essence of India. So, the next time you're in India, be sure to try some of the country's homegrown gins and experience the emerging gin culture.