Spice up your taste buds: 10 Indian restaurants in Abu Dhabi that will leave you amazed

These restaurants provide a diverse and authentic experience of Indian cuisine in Abu Dhabi. Whether you're craving traditional North Indian dishes, modern twists on classics, or experimental culinary adventures, these amazing Indian restaurants have got you covered.

The warm aroma of buttery naans, the sizzle of potato-filled samosas being fried and the indulgence of syrupy gulab jamuns will delight your senses. The universal appeal of the humble butter chicken or, dal makhni (for vegetarians) are just some of the items on a long list of delicious reasons to love and savour the vast range of Indian cuisine. But imagine, if you get these Traipsing through any lane in the country is not just a lesson in culture, language, and sights, but also the chance to discover a new and even more sumptuous take on different food.

From queues around pani-puri stalls to sweet aromas wafting from local sweet shops, food is a congenital part of what makes Indians tick. So if you’re feeling a little homesick and if you're in Abu Dhabi, here are nine restaurants to visit out to get a literal taste of home.

Namak, Dusit Thani:

Few restaurants are able to recreate the authentic spirit and mood of India down to the ambiance, colors, and feeling of community. Namak does it well, with a menu inspired by the traditional and regional recipes of India. You’re welcomed with an ornately carved wooden door to a bold color scheme that will transport you right away to the vibrant and cultural feel of India. The food is largely North Indian, but most importantly, very delicious. And therefore, the perfect gateway to a culinary journey that’s adventurous from the moment you step in.

Also read: Check out the best Indian restaurants in Qatar

MYNT: Having won several awards, MYNT aspires to serve food that is authentic and traditional at heart, whilst representing the many culturally diverse regions of India. And of course, the vibes of the 21st century. Located at the Heart of Abu Dhabi, MYNT aims to consistently create and reinvent new dishes adding modern twists to conventional Indian recipes. Some of their best-sellers you can’t miss are the Chicken Dum Biryani, Gosht Khada Masala, and the Masala Jhingri Poppers, their take on dynamite shrimp.

(Image for representational purpose only/Reuters)

Indigo, Beach Rotana: Traditional tastes and modern palates pretty much sum up the mood at Indigo. The doors open to a world of aromatic modern Indian cuisine, where expert chefs have perfected the art of twisting classic dishes. While contemporary favorites such as biryani, kebabs, and chaat are definitely unmissable, their signature dish is a sight to behold. The Sikhandari Raan – a sumptuous pot-roasted leg of baby lamb – will have you experience exciting new flavors with a comforting familiarity.

Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana: Style meets flavors at Rangoli, a stylish dining venue serving North and South Indian cuisine. The food is also complemented by an extensive grape and beverage menu. With its modern decor, chic tableware, freshly-cooked dishes from the Tandoor, and aromas from the show kitchen, Rangoli transports you to a faraway land. The perfect combination of luxury and simplicity leaves diners with a feeling of warmth.

Moti Mahal Delux: A regular for most Indians, Moti Mahal Deluxe claims to have invented staples such as Butter chicken, Dal Makhani, and even Tandoori chicken. Whilst that may or may not be true, they have continued to provide stellar food to the country since 2007. It’s the quintessential Indian experience for anyone who wishes to combine fun and enjoyable ambience with skillful cooking into one extraordinary dining experience.

Tamba, World Trade Center: Tamba, at The Mall World Trade Center, is all about vibrant colors, bold flavors, advanced Indian cooking techniques, and memorable plating. The venue is sleek and luxe, to say the least, but the food remains the star of the show. The tapas-style menu expertly blends non-traditional dishes with traditional spices to create a one-of-a-kind culinary journey. We love that they encourage sharing and experimentation, retaining the social aspect of traditional Indian dining.

Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton: Should swanky settings be your thing, Punjab Grill is the place to be. The sophisticated Indian eatery is located in the beautiful Venetian Village and offers a wide-ranging menu with contemporary takes on Indian classics. Butter chicken is definitely a big hit at the place, but there’s a lot more waiting to be explored.

Angar, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island: This one’s for those looking to experiment with their idea of Indian food. From sauce-laden syringes to liquid nitrogen, the food is definitely out there and comes with a heaping serving of flash. It’s all backed by fantastic flavors though, evident in their rendition of lamb vindaloo, colorful chaat, and lots more.

Ushna, Souk Qaryat Al Beri: Having been around for a decade now, Ushna offers Indian comfort meals with a stellar view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. And then, of course, you won’t get enough of their signature delicious takes on classic Indian street food. Add to that some of the most mouthwatering chicken tikka masala you’ll ever have, and it’s the best time.

Do indulge in the flavours, immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance and savour the culinary journey that awaits you.