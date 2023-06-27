Spice up your taste buds: 10 Indian restaurants in Abu Dhabi that will leave you amazed

These restaurants provide a diverse and authentic experience of Indian cuisine in Abu Dhabi. Whether you're craving traditional North Indian dishes, modern twists on classics, or experimental culinary adventures, these amazing Indian restaurants have got you covered.

The warm aroma of buttery naans, the sizzle of potato-filled samosas being fried and the indulgence of syrupy gulab jamuns will delight your senses. The universal appeal of the humble butter chicken or, dal makhni (for vegetarians) are just some of the items on a long list of delicious reasons to love and savour the vast range of Indian cuisine. But imagine, if you get these Traipsing through any lane in the country is not just a lesson in culture, language, and sights, but also the chance to discover a new and even more sumptuous take on different food.

From queues around pani-puri stalls to sweet aromas wafting from local sweet shops, food is a congenital part of what makes Indians tick. So if you’re feeling a little homesick and if you're in Abu Dhabi, here are nine restaurants to visit out to get a literal taste of home.

Namak, Dusit Thani:

Few restaurants are able to recreate the authentic spirit and mood of India down to the ambiance, colors, and feeling of community. Namak does it well, with a menu inspired by the traditional and regional recipes of India. You’re welcomed with an ornately carved wooden door to a bold color scheme that will transport you right away to the vibrant and cultural feel of India. The food is largely North Indian, but most importantly, very delicious. And therefore, the perfect gateway to a culinary journey that’s adventurous from the moment you step in.