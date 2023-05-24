Sip and savour the best tea from around the world

Immerse yourself in the rich tea culture and witness the meticulous process of tea production. Let the elegance of Ceylon tea transport you to a realm of refined indulgence. Read on to know more about tea.

International Tea Day 2023 was celebrated recently, when people from across the world Indulge in a tantalising journey of flavours and traditions that are associated with tea. From the mist-covered hills of Darjeeling to the serene tea gardens of Uji, let's explore the diverse and enchanting world of teas and which tea is considered the best in the world.

Darjeeling, India: Champagne of Teas

Nestled in picturesque mountains, Darjeeling is renowned for producing the "Champagne of Teas". Discover the delicate flavours and floral notes that make Darjeeling tea truly exceptional. Let the soothing aroma and smooth taste transport you to a world of refinement and serenity.

In the heart of Japan lies Uji lies the birthplace of matcha, a vibrant and powdered green tea. Immerse yourself in the art of tea ceremony and experience the harmonious blend of taste, aroma, and mindfulness. Let the vibrant green hues and earthy flavours of matcha rejuvenate your senses.

A journeying through origins of tea

Explore the breathtaking landscapes of Huangshan in China and savour the renowned Huangshan Mao Feng tea. Delight in its refreshing aroma, subtle sweetness, and delicate appearance. Let the tranquility of the mountains and the purity of the tea leaves transport you to a world of natural wonders.

Munnar, India: Boldness of Assam Tea

Venture into the lush tea plantations of Munnar in Kerala and discover the rich and robust flavours of Assam tea. Let the invigorating blend of malty and earthy notes awaken your senses. Allow the beauty of nature and the essence of Assam tea to leave an indelible impression on your tea journey.

Explore tea traditions and cultural delights

Uncover the misty hills of Nuwara Eliya, known for its "Ceylon Tea". Delight in the bright and brisk flavors that define this renowned black tea. Immerse yourself in the rich tea culture and witness the meticulous process of tea production. Let the elegance of Ceylon tea transport you to a realm of refined indulgence.

As International Tea Day 2023 was celebrated recently let us come together to celebrate the beauty and diversity of teas from around the world.

