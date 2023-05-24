Sip and savour the best tea from around the world

Immerse yourself in the rich tea culture and witness the meticulous process of tea production. Let the elegance of Ceylon tea transport you to a realm of refined indulgence. Read on to know more about tea.

International Tea Day 2023 was celebrated recently, when people from across the world Indulge in a tantalising journey of flavours and traditions that are associated with tea. From the mist-covered hills of Darjeeling to the serene tea gardens of Uji, let's explore the diverse and enchanting world of teas and which tea is considered the best in the world.

Darjeeling, India: Champagne of Teas

Nestled in picturesque mountains, Darjeeling is renowned for producing the "Champagne of Teas". Discover the delicate flavours and floral notes that make Darjeeling tea truly exceptional. Let the soothing aroma and smooth taste transport you to a world of refinement and serenity.

In the heart of Japan lies Uji lies the birthplace of matcha, a vibrant and powdered green tea. Immerse yourself in the art of tea ceremony and experience the harmonious blend of taste, aroma, and mindfulness. Let the vibrant green hues and earthy flavours of matcha rejuvenate your senses.