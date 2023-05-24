English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeSip and savour the best tea from around the world News

Sip and savour the best tea from around the world

Sip and savour the best tea from around the world
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 24, 2023 7:38:05 PM IST (Published)

Immerse yourself in the rich tea culture and witness the meticulous process of tea production. Let the elegance of Ceylon tea transport you to a realm of refined indulgence. Read on to know more about tea.

International Tea Day 2023 was celebrated recently, when people from across the world Indulge in a tantalising journey of flavours and traditions that are associated with tea. From the mist-covered hills of Darjeeling to the serene tea gardens of Uji, let's explore the diverse and enchanting world of teas and which tea is considered the best in the world.

Darjeeling, India: Champagne of Teas
Nestled in picturesque mountains, Darjeeling is renowned for producing the "Champagne of Teas". Discover the delicate flavours and floral notes that make Darjeeling tea truly exceptional. Let the soothing aroma and smooth taste transport you to a world of refinement and serenity.
In the heart of Japan lies Uji lies the birthplace of matcha, a vibrant and powdered green tea. Immerse yourself in the art of tea ceremony and experience the harmonious blend of taste, aroma, and mindfulness. Let the vibrant green hues and earthy flavours of matcha rejuvenate your senses.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X