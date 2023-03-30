Savouring the flavours of Bhutan: A journey through regional specialties

Bhutan may be a small country, but it has a big culinary heritage. From spicy stews to hearty meat dishes and flavourful dumplings, Bhutanese cuisine is sure to please your taste buds.

Bhutan is a small country nestled in the eastern Himalayas, known for its stunning landscapes and unique cultural traditions. But Bhutan also has a rich culinary heritage, with a variety of regional specialities that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. In this post, we'll take you on a journey through some of the most delicious and unique dishes you can savour in Bhutan.

Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi is Bhutan's national dish and a must-try when visiting the country. It is a spicy stew made with chillies and cheese, usually served with rice. The cheese used in the dish is a locally made cottage cheese known as ‘datshi,’ which gives the dish its distinctive flavour.

Phaksha Paa

Phaksha Paa is a popular dish in Bhutan that is made with chunks of pork belly cooked with onions, chillies, and other spices. The dish is hearty and flavourful, with a spicy kick that is sure to warm you up on a chilly day.

Jasha Maroo

Jasha Maroo is a delicious chicken stew that is flavoured with ginger, garlic, onion, and chilli. It is a simple yet flavourful dish that is often served with Bhutanese red rice.

Shakam Datshi

Shakam Datshi is a dish made with dried beef cooked in a spicy cheese sauce. The beef is first dried in the sun, then boiled and shredded before being added to the cheese sauce. It is a unique dish that is packed with flavour and is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Momos

Momos are a type of dumpling that is a popular snack in Bhutan. They are made with a filling of meat, vegetables, or cheese and are usually steamed or fried. Momos can be found all over Bhutan, from street food stalls to high-end restaurants.

Suja

Suja is a type of butter tea that is a staple in Bhutanese culture. It is made by boiling tea leaves with yak butter and salt, resulting in a rich and creamy beverage that is often served with sweet biscuits or bread.

Conclusion

Bhutan may be a small country, but it has a big culinary heritage. From spicy stews to hearty meat dishes and flavourful dumplings, Bhutanese cuisine is sure to please your taste buds. So, why not take a journey through Bhutan's regional specialities and savour the unique and delicious flavours of this beautiful country?