From steaming hot momos to spicy chaat, street food in hill stations of India are an experience in themselves. Here's a guide to rake you through a culinary journey and explore some of the best street food found at hill stations.

With summer nearing its peak, more and more people are headed out cooler hill stations to spend some family time together. And these destinations are known for their delicious street food. Popular among locals and tourists, street food at hill stations are mostly made of fresh, local ingredients that reflect unique flavours of each region. From steaming hot momos to spicy chaat, the street foods of India's hill stations are an experience in themselves. Let us guide you through a culinary journey to explore some of the best street foods found at India's hill stations. From the bustling streets of Darjeeling to the misty hills of Shimla, join us and savour the flavours of street food.

Street food at hill stations are not just delicious, but offer a glimpse into the local culture and way of life.

Top 10 street foods you must try in India's hill stations

1. Momos - These delightful steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, vegetables or paneer are a popular street food in India's hill stations.

2. Thukpa - This soup is a blend of noodles, vegetables, and meat. It is a popular Tibetan street food that has now become a part of Indian cuisine.

3. Momos Soup - This clear soup is a perfect accompaniment to the momos. It is made with a blend of vegetables, chicken or beef stock.

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

4. Maggi Noodles - A popular snack among the youth, Maggi noodles are a quick and tasty snack available at every street corner in the hill stations.

5. Aloo Tikki - This delicious street food is made with mashed potatoes, peas, and traditional Indian spices. It is then deep-fried to perfection.

6. Chana Masala - This spicy, tangy chickpea curry is a staple street food in India's hill stations. It is served with a side of freshly made poori or bhatura.

7. Samosas - These crispy, triangular pastries are filled with spiced potatoes and peas. They are a crowd favorite in India's hill stations.

8. Jalebi - This sweet, syrupy dessert is a popular street food in India. Made with flour, sugar, and ghee, it is a must-try dessert in the hill stations.

9. Lassi - This refreshing yogurt-based drink is available in different flavors like mango, strawberry, and plain. It is a popular street food in the hill stations.

10. Kulfi - This Indian ice cream is made with condensed milk and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and pistachios. It is a perfect dessert to cool off on a hot summer day in the hill stations.