With summer nearing its peak, more and more people are headed out cooler hill stations to spend some family time together. And these destinations are known for their delicious street food. Popular among locals and tourists, street food at hill stations are mostly made of fresh, local ingredients that reflect unique flavours of each region. From steaming hot momos to spicy chaat, the street foods of India's hill stations are an experience in themselves. Let us guide you through a culinary journey to explore some of the best street foods found at India's hill stations. From the bustling streets of Darjeeling to the misty hills of Shimla, join us and savour the flavours of street food.

Street food at hill stations are not just delicious, but offer a glimpse into the local culture and way of life.

Top 10 street foods you must try in India's hill stations

1. Momos - These delightful steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, vegetables or paneer are a popular street food in India's hill stations.