    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometravel Newsfood and drinks News

    'Save us': Internet can’t digest butter chicken ice cream

    'Save us': Internet can’t digest butter chicken ice cream

    'Save us': Internet can’t digest butter chicken ice cream
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    A video uploaded by food bloggers from foodvoodindia on Instagram shows the chef serving butter chicken with spicy green chutney in serving bowls

    From butter chicken pizza to butter chicken momos, there have been umpteen fusion recipes of the classic dish. However, the latest attempt to make butter chicken ice cream has left netizens baffled.
    A video uploaded by food bloggers from foodvoodindia on Instagram shows the chef serving butter chicken ice cream with spicy green chutney in serving bowls.
    In the video, titled “Would you try this Butter Chicken Ice Cream?”, the chef is seen filling the serving bowl with ice cream first and then topping it with green chutney. Finally, the chef adds a piece of bread with the ice cream to serve it.
    The video posted on September 19 has received more than 2 lakh views and over 4000 likes.
    In the comments sections, the bloggers wrote that the ice cream was available at Aloft Aerocity, a hotel in New Delhi.
    ALSO READ: 
    Nitin Gadkari urges Mercedes to make cars in India to make them affordable
    While some users have commented that the new ice cream ‘looks yummy’, others were critical of the recipe.
    One user siddizzl wrote: “I respect fusion. However, THIS... This is as obnoxious as it gets. Milk and chicken pureed. Cosmos! Save us.”
    Another user shruti_cuppiiee said the dish reminded her of the cold leftover butter chicken she would eat in her childhood.
    Another Instagram user akjena said: “Either I leave eating butter chicken or ice cream anyone, how crazy man that's too much experimenting and just ruining the authenticity of the real dishes.”
    Strange food experiments are not new to Internet users. Recently, a video from Bangladesh showed a street vendor adding dragon fruit extract to milk tea. Other such experiments like gulab jamun burger or chocolate pakodas are also popular.
    ALSO READ:  Ford conducts settlement agreement with workers at Tamil Nadu plant
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    butter chickenice creamPakodas: The Snack for All Seasons
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng