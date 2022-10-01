'Save us': Internet can’t digest butter chicken ice cream

By CNBCTV18.com

From butter chicken pizza to butter chicken momos, there have been umpteen fusion recipes of the classic dish. However, the latest attempt to make butter chicken ice cream has left netizens baffled.

A video uploaded by food bloggers from foodvoodindia on Instagram shows the chef serving butter chicken ice cream with spicy green chutney in serving bowls.

In the video, titled “Would you try this Butter Chicken Ice Cream?”, the chef is seen filling the serving bowl with ice cream first and then topping it with green chutney. Finally, the chef adds a piece of bread with the ice cream to serve it.

In the comments sections, the bloggers wrote that the ice cream was available at Aloft Aerocity, a hotel in New Delhi.

While some users have commented that the new ice cream ‘looks yummy’, others were critical of the recipe.

One user siddizzl wrote: “I respect fusion. However, THIS... This is as obnoxious as it gets. Milk and chicken pureed. Cosmos! Save us.”

Another user shruti_cuppiiee said the dish reminded her of the cold leftover butter chicken she would eat in her childhood.

Another Instagram user akjena said: “Either I leave eating butter chicken or ice cream anyone, how crazy man that's too much experimenting and just ruining the authenticity of the real dishes.”

Strange food experiments are not new to Internet users. Recently, a video from Bangladesh showed a street vendor adding dragon fruit extract to milk tea. Other such experiments like gulab jamun burger or chocolate pakodas are also popular.

