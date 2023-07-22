Refreshing ragi malt: Unlocking the health benefits of this wholesome drink

Indulge in the goodness of ragi malt and unlock its numerous health benefits while savouring its unique flavour. Whether you prefer it sweet or as a savoury, this wholesome drink offers a nutritious way to include ragi into your diet.

Millets have gained recognition as a superfood that offers healthy alternatives to refined flour. Millets have been consumed as food since ancient times. India, holds millet in high regard and it is used to create a variety of flatbreads, desserts, and savouries. Ragi, also known as finger millet, is one such millet that shines as a versatile ingredient in healthy recipes. Packed with fiber and protein, it is beneficial for individuals with high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

Ragi is rich in essential minerals and vitamins, making it a nutritious choice. While ragi can be cooked in various ways, from rotis and dosas to desserts like ladoos and cakes, there is an intriguing option that you may not be aware of, which is ragi malt, also known as "ambali".

Ambali, a vegetarian summer drink or porridge, is a popular beverage prepared in Karnataka, South India. To make this refreshing drink, ragi flour is cooked in water, cooled, and then combined with diluted beaten curd or buttermilk. Cumin powder, salt, and chopped onions are added for flavor. The drink is garnished with a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves, adding a final touch of aromatic goodness.

Let's explore some health benefits of ragi malt or ambali:

Weight Loss: Ragi malt, owing to its high fiber and protein content, is filling and can help curb unhealthy snack cravings.

Cooling effect during summer: The presence of cooling buttermilk makes ambali an ideal summer drink, refreshing and soothing.

Rich in calcium: Ragi is naturally abundant in calcium, which is crucial for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. The addition of buttermilk further enhances the calcium content of this drink.

Enhance cholesterol management: Ragi, with its high fiber and complex carbohydrates, aids in combating blood cholesterol, providing heart-healthy benefits.

Prevents iron deficiency: Sprouted ragi helps fight anemia as the sprouting process increases its Vitamin C levels, enhancing iron absorption.

Ragi malt recipe:

Ragi malt can be prepared as a sweet or savory drink, depending on your preference. For a traditional savory ambali, cook the sprouted ragi flour in water until it darkens in color. Allow the cooked flour batter to cool, then add buttermilk, cumin, salt, and onions. You can enhance the flavor by tempering the drink with curry leaves and mustard seeds. To do this, heat a little oil, add mustard seeds, and wait for them to sputter. Then, add fresh, cleaned curry leaves. Pour this tempering over the ambali and enjoy. Adjust the consistency of the drink to your liking by adding more or less liquid.