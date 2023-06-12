Refreshing iced tea recipes to beat the summer heat

To beat the heat ahead of the monsoon, turn to the magic of iced tea. Explore the myriad of flavours, let your creativity soar and create your own signature blend. This is the best chance to give your taste buds a new high.

With rains starting across multiple states in India, humidity levels in places like Mumbai and Goa seem to be rising. Even as monsoon begins, there is no letting up the heat. And if you wish to cool down, what better way to it than sipping on a tall glass of refreshing iced tea. But you need to forget about your regular old iced tea... We're taking iced tea recipes a notch higher and introduce you to a world of tantalising flavours and combinations.

First up, we have the classic favorite: Sweet Tea. It's the epitome of southern charm and satisfaction. Brew your beloved black tea, sweeten it with a touch of sugar, honey, or even maple syrup, and let it work its magic.

If you're feeling a bit adventurous, why not venture into the realm of fruity iced tea? This delightful twist will lighten up your taste buds. Take your pick of berries, citrus fruits, or juicy melons. Slice them up and dip them into your tea or blend them for an extra smooth and fruity explosion in the mouth.

For those look at something different, they can always try a herbal infusion. Not only will you enjoy the unique flavours, but also reap benefits of various herbs. Chamomile for relaxation, mint for a refreshing kick, or ginger for that extra zing.

Now, let's add some sparkle to your life with sparkling iced tea. It's the perfect combination of effervescence and refreshment. Simply add some sparkling water to your iced tea, and watch it come alive.

Feeling a little fancy? How about indulging in an iced tea cocktail? Take your iced tea game to the next level by adding a splash of alcohol. From delightful iced tea sangrias to invigorating iced tea mojitos and tantalising iced tea margaritas, these cocktails will make your taste buds sing with delight.

Remember, there are a few key tips to keep in mind when crafting the perfect iced tea. Start with filtered water to enhance the flavour, steep your tea for the recommended time to achieve that desired strength, and let it cool down completely before adding ice. Sweeten to your liking and get creative with garnishes like fresh fruit, mint, or herbs. It's all about the details.

Next time you find yourself yearning for a refrehing beverage, turn to the magic of iced tea.