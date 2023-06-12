Refreshing iced tea recipes to beat the summer heat

To beat the heat ahead of the monsoon, turn to the magic of iced tea. Explore the myriad of flavours, let your creativity soar and create your own signature blend. This is the best chance to give your taste buds a new high.

With rains starting across multiple states in India, humidity levels in places like Mumbai and Goa seem to be rising. Even as monsoon begins, there is no letting up the heat. And if you wish to cool down, what better way to it than sipping on a tall glass of refreshing iced tea. But you need to forget about your regular old iced tea... We're taking iced tea recipes a notch higher and introduce you to a world of tantalising flavours and combinations.

First up, we have the classic favorite: Sweet Tea. It's the epitome of southern charm and satisfaction. Brew your beloved black tea, sweeten it with a touch of sugar, honey, or even maple syrup, and let it work its magic.