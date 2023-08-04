Here's, a delightful journey through time and flavour with ramen, the heartwarming Japanese comfort food that has captivated generations. From its humble beginnings to its current global fame, ramen continues to be a cherished dish that warms both body and soul.

When was the last time you indulged in a steaming bowl of comforting ramen? This Japanese delight comes in an incredible variety of flavours and preparations, all with one common goal: to make you feel better.

Ramen is a meal that is far more than just quick and budget-friendly one to get you through the week. With wheat noodles, savoury broth, versatile spice base (tare), and delightful toppings, this classic Japanese cuisine is a true culinary masterpiece. The beauty of ramen lies in its infinite possibilities, with countless cooking techniques and ingredients that fall under the glorious umbrella of "ramen".

The beginnings of ramen

The fascinating narrative of ramen begins with the arrival of Chinese immigrants in Japan around 400 CE. Through centuries of cultural interchange between the two superpowers, Japan learned valuable knowledge from China, including paper-making, the Chinese calendar, Buddhism, and of course, new and exciting foods.

Food Security and the Rise of Ramen

Fast forward to the late 19th century, ramen made its official debut in Japan. As the nation rapidly embraced this delectable dish, it became intrinsically linked to postwar Japanese society. Once a humble and affordable way to satiate hunger, ramen captured hearts and palates with its hot noodles and flavorful toppings.

A love story with bowls

But ramen is more than just a culinary experience; it's an art form, right down to the bowls it's served in. In Japan, even the most ordinary meals are presented in ceramics, lacquer, metal, or glass containers of various shapes and sizes. However, ramen establishments often serve their delicious creations in white porcelain donburi bowls, standardized and iconic in their simplicity. Fun fact: Approximately 90% of these bowls are crafted in the Tono region of eastern Mino in Gifu Prefecture.

The Tasty Evolution of Ramen

Ramen's popularity saw a resurgence in the early 20th century, spreading its appeal as a global fast-food sensation. Despite being temporarily banned after the war, ramen found its way back into Japanese culture, and here's where the United States plays a significant role. During the postwar famine, the U.S. provided Japan with inexpensive wheat as both humanitarian aid and a strategic move to prevent communist influences in East Asia. Thanks to this twist of fate, ramen's status was elevated, becoming a cherished symbol of resilience and nourishment. So, next time you savour a bowl of ramen, remember the rich history and love poured into this iconic culinary wonder.

Also read: Japanese brand sets world record for most expensive dessert