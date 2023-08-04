Ramen: A heartwarming journey through time and flavour

3 Min Read
Here's, a delightful journey through time and flavour with ramen, the heartwarming Japanese comfort food that has captivated generations. From its humble beginnings to its current global fame, ramen continues to be a cherished dish that warms both body and soul.
When was the last time you indulged in a steaming bowl of comforting ramen? This Japanese delight comes in an incredible variety of flavours and preparations, all with one common goal: to make you feel better.
Ramen is a meal that is far more than just quick and budget-friendly one to get you through the week. With wheat noodles, savoury broth, versatile spice base (tare), and delightful toppings, this classic Japanese cuisine is a true culinary masterpiece. The beauty of ramen lies in its infinite possibilities, with countless cooking techniques and ingredients that fall under the glorious umbrella of "ramen".
The beginnings of ramen
The fascinating narrative of ramen begins with the arrival of Chinese immigrants in Japan around 400 CE. Through centuries of cultural interchange between the two superpowers, Japan learned valuable knowledge from China, including paper-making, the Chinese calendar, Buddhism, and of course, new and exciting foods.
Food Security and the Rise of Ramen
Fast forward to the late 19th century, ramen made its official debut in Japan. As the nation rapidly embraced this delectable dish, it became intrinsically linked to postwar Japanese society. Once a humble and affordable way to satiate hunger, ramen captured hearts and palates with its hot noodles and flavorful toppings.
A love story with bowls
But ramen is more than just a culinary experience; it's an art form, right down to the bowls it's served in. In Japan, even the most ordinary meals are presented in ceramics, lacquer, metal, or glass containers of various shapes and sizes. However, ramen establishments often serve their delicious creations in white porcelain donburi bowls, standardized and iconic in their simplicity. Fun fact: Approximately 90% of these bowls are crafted in the Tono region of eastern Mino in Gifu Prefecture.
The Tasty Evolution of Ramen
Ramen's popularity saw a resurgence in the early 20th century, spreading its appeal as a global fast-food sensation. Despite being temporarily banned after the war, ramen found its way back into Japanese culture, and here's where the United States plays a significant role. During the postwar famine, the U.S. provided Japan with inexpensive wheat as both humanitarian aid and a strategic move to prevent communist influences in East Asia. Thanks to this twist of fate, ramen's status was elevated, becoming a cherished symbol of resilience and nourishment. So, next time you savour a bowl of ramen, remember the rich history and love poured into this iconic culinary wonder.
(Edited by : CNBC-TV18 Travel Desk)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time
Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read