Ramadan Recipes for kids: A compilation of fun, kid-friendly recipes

Ramadan Recipes for kids: A compilation of fun, kid-friendly recipes
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Mar 30, 2023 2:25:18 PM IST (Published)

These fun and kid-friendly recipes are perfect for Ramadan and will help make the fasting experience more enjoyable for your little ones. By getting your children involved in the kitchen, you can create lasting memories and traditions that will stay with them for years to come.

Ramadan is a month of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth for Muslims around the world. It is an important time for families to come together, share meals, and create lasting memories. However, for parents with young children, preparing meals during Ramadan can be a challenge. That's why we have put together a compilation of fun, kid-friendly recipes that are perfect for Ramadan.

Chocolate and Date Energy Balls
These chocolate and date energy balls are a perfect snack for kids during Ramadan. They are easy to make and require only a few ingredients. Dates are a great source of natural sweetness and energy, while chocolate adds a touch of indulgence. Simply blend pitted dates, cocoa powder, almond flour, and a pinch of salt in a food processor until it forms a dough. Roll the dough into balls and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.
ALSO READ | Quick and easy Ramadan snacks and appetisers
Fruit Chaat
Fruit chaat is a popular dish in South Asian cuisine and is perfect for breaking the fast during Ramadan. It is a refreshing and nutritious alternative to traditional heavy iftar meals. Cut up your child's favourite fruits such as mangoes, apples, bananas, and strawberries and mix them together in a bowl. Add a squeeze of fresh lime juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala (a spice mix) for a burst of flavour.
Mini Pizzas
Mini pizzas are a fun and easy iftar meal that kids will love. Use store-bought pizza dough or make your own and cut it into small circles. Add tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your child's favourite toppings such as mushrooms, olives, or pepperoni. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
ALSO READ |  One-pot Ramadan meals | A list of simple and comforting one-pot meals for you
Chicken Tikka Skewers
Chicken tikka skewers are a delicious and easy iftar meal that kids will love. Marinate chicken breast pieces in a mixture of yoghurt, spices, and lemon juice for at least 2 hours. Thread the chicken pieces onto skewers and grill or bake in the oven until cooked through. Serve with a side of cucumber raita (a yoghurt-based sauce) and naan bread.
Sweet Lassi
Sweet lassi is a traditional yoghurt-based drink that is perfect for iftar. It is sweet, creamy, and refreshing, making it an ideal way to break the fast. Simply blend yoghurt, milk, sugar, and a pinch of cardamom in a blender until smooth. Serve chilled in glasses and garnish with a sprinkle of pistachios or almonds.
ALSO READ | Ramadan 2023 Wishes, messages and quotes to share
In conclusion, these fun and kid-friendly recipes are perfect for Ramadan and will help make the fasting experience more enjoyable for your little ones. By getting your children involved in the kitchen, you can create lasting memories and traditions that will stay with them for years to come.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
