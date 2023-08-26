Raksha Bandhan 2023: Simple dishes brothers can prepare to surprise their sisters - check recipes

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is here and it's time to celebrate the strong bond between a brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers and pray for their good health and a long life. Brothers offer gifts to their sisters in return.

This year the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30. On this auspicious day, it could be an amazing surprise for your sister if you prepare her a special dish. Here are a few quick recipes that brothers can try at home to make the day memorable for their sisters.

Chole Bhature

What would Raksha Bandhan be without Chole-Bhature? Probably, just another typical day. In North India, the go-to food on this day is chole bhature.

Here is the recipe:

1. Soak the chickpeas overnight and boil it.

2. Prepare the chole by adding spices.

3. Make dough out of maida and set it aside to rest.

4. Now make chapatis out of the dough and deep fry them.

5. Along with the onions, green chutney and pickle, serve the chole-bhature.

Spicy Aloo Tikki Burger

Elevate the usual burger with flavourful Aloo Tikki Burgers. Prepare them with the following easy and simple steps:

1. Create potato patties seasoned with spices, pan-fry for crispness.

2. Assemble using aloo tikkis, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tamarind chutney in burger buns.

Kesar Kheer

Kheer is a must on this occasion and any festival in all Indian households. Impress your sister with kesar kheer.

You can follow this simple recipe:

1. Soak rice in water for 20-30 minutes, then drain.

2. Heat a pan, add ghee, cardamom and kesar.

3. Add rice and stir a little bit.

4. Add milk and let the rice boil. Keep stirring till you get a thick consistency.

5. Garnish with crushed almonds, pistachio, and kesar.

Pulao

Elevate your main course with Pulao. This quick and easy dish combines the richness of dry fruits and the aroma of saffron to create a symphony of flavours.

Here's the recipe:

1. Soak rice for 30 minutes and drain the water completely

2. Boil the rice and strain

3. Chop vegetables and add saffron in warm water

4. Heat oil or ghee in a pan on medium heat

5. Add chopped veggies, dry fruits, spices and herbs

6. Stir until veggies are golden brown and spices become aromatic

7. Add boiled rice into the pan and cook for a few minutes

Chocolate-dipped fruit delight

Serve chocolate-dipped fruit delight as a dessert for your sister to end the occasion on a happy note.

Try these simple steps:

1. use datesm slices bananas, strawberries or pineapple.

2. Dip halfway in melted dark chocolate.

3. Leave it for a few minutes in the fridge.

4. Arrange on a plate for a delicious treat