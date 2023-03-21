Quick and easy Ramadan snacks and appetisers

Ramadan is a time of fasting and spiritual reflection, but it is also a time to indulge in hearty food along with the family. These quick and easy snacks and appetisers are perfect for breaking your fast or serving at an iftar gathering

Dates

Dates are a traditional food to break the fast during Ramadan. They are a natural source of sugar and fiber, making them an ideal choice to provide a quick energy boost after a day of fasting. Dates can be eaten plain, stuffed with almonds or other nuts, or wrapped in bacon for a savory twist.

Samosas

Samosas are a popular appetizer during Ramadan. These triangular shaped pastries are typically filled with a savory mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. They can be fried or baked and are perfect for dipping in chutney or sauce.

Pakoras

Pakoras are another popular snack during Ramadan. They are made by dipping vegetables such as onions, potatoes, or cauliflower in a spiced batter and then frying them until crispy. Pakoras are delicious on their own, but can also be served with chutney or yogurt for dipping.

Falafel

Falafel is a Middle Eastern snack that is popular during Ramadan. These deep-fried balls are made from ground chickpeas, herbs, and spices. They can be served on their own, with pita bread, or in a salad.

Hummus

Hummus is a dip made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. It is a popular snack during Ramadan and can be served with pita bread, vegetables, or chips. Hummus is also versatile and can be flavored with different ingredients such as roasted red peppers or olives.

Cheese Rolls

Cheese rolls are a simple and tasty snack during Ramadan. They are made by wrapping cheese and herbs in phyllo dough and then baking until crispy. Cheese rolls can be served with a variety of sauces or dips.

Labneh

Labneh is a Middle Eastern spread made from strained yogurt. It is tangy and creamy and can be flavored with herbs or spices. Labneh is typically served with pita bread or vegetables and can also be used as a dip.